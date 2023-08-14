NORTH ANDOVER — A crash Thursday morning left a motorcyclist with serious injuries, while an SUV driver suffered only minor injuries.
The crash occurred at roughly 6:14 a.m. when an SUV was driving down Chadwick Street and was about to turn onto Route 125, said Lt. Jeff Crosby of the North Andover Fire Department.
A motorcycle was heading toward the high school on Route 125 and collided with the SUV, which had pulled forward into the intersection.
Crosby said the motorcycle collided with the SUV on the driver’s side.
Both the SUV driver and motorcyclists were the sole occupants of their respective vehicles.
