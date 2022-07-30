METHUEN -- A motorcyclist, 23, was struck by a car on West Street Saturday and was left with serious but non-life threatening injuries to his leg, according to fire officials.
Deputy Fire Chief Richard Aziz said that the man was assisted by a Good Samaritan before first responders could get there.
"A nurse that was driving by pulled over to help him, put a tourniquet on his knee, probably saved the kid's life," said Aziz.
When emergency services arrived they put a more modern tourniquet on the motorcyclist's leg and called for a medical helicopter, said Aziz. He was flown to Lahey Clinic in Burlington.
Aziz said the driver of the car was a women in her 70s and was taken to the hospital for an evaluation but suffered no injuries.
