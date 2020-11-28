NORTH ANDOVER — A 54-year-old Lynn man riding a 2020 Harley Davidson suffered what police are calling serious injuries after being struck on Route 114 Saturday afternoon, according to North Andover Police spokesman Detective Lt. E.J. Foulds.
Foulds said the crash took place at 1:25 p.m. when a 59-year-old man behind the wheel of a Honda Odyssey pulled out of Boston Street, intending to make a left hand turn onto Route 114.
The motorcyclist was medflighted to an unknown hospital with serious injuries, Foulds said.
No charges are pending at this time and the crash is still under investigation by the North Andover Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Mark Wilson at 978-683-3168.