Motorist saves residents from injury in house fire

METHUEN — A classic case of “see something, say something” on Tuesday morning saved residents from injury in a house fire just after 9 a.m. on Hampstead Street.
According to Methuen Police Lt. Tom McMenamon Jr., firefighters were dispatched to the blaze at 9:06 a.m. and received assistance from the Salem, New Hampshire Fire Department.
“The residents were home,” McMenamon said. “A passing motorist stopped, knocked on the door and assisted in getting the residents out.”
No injuries were reported and the damage was contained to the front of the house.
While the cause of the fire is under investigation, it is believed to have been tied to a wood stove at the home, McMenamon said.