BOSTON — Congressman Seth Moulton wants the state's Democratic party to bring more veterans under its wing as part of a broader effort to boost their representation in state and federal politics.
In a request to Democratic Party's State Committee, the Salem Democrat and Marine veteran calls for updating the party's charter to allow veterans to be named as "add-on delegates" at political conventions by including them in a list of "marginalized communities" eligible for the at-large spots.
"Veterans understand the importance of political leadership," Moulton, who served four tours of duty in Iraq as a Marine captain, wrote to party leaders. "More importantly, they understand the consequences of failed political leadership because many went to war because of it."
Moulton noted that the party previously updated its charter to provide add-on delegate spots for LGBTQ+ individuals, those with disabilities, youth, and underrepresented ethnic and racial groups.
"These inclusive initiatives make the Democratic party the party that actually represents the Commonwealth, and we are stronger for it," he said. "It’s time to take action to ensure that veterans are represented in the same way."
The party's charter requires at least 2,500 delegates for its state convention, which will be held Sept. 23 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell. But the rules allow for the appointment of "at-large" delegates from "marginalized communities" if the convention's make-up doesn't adequately represent racial and ethnic minorities and other "underrepresented" groups.
The party is currently soliciting applications from prospective add-on delegates ahead of the convention. To qualify applicants must be registered Democrats and apply by July 15. The Democratic State Committee is expected to announce a final list of convention delegates at its Aug. 10 meeting.
But any changes to the charter to expand eligibility to include veterans would need to be approved by the party's charter subcommittee and later by the party's leadership at its convention this fall. That makes it unlikely that the proposed changes would be approved before the next convention.
MassDems Chairman Steve Kerrigan thanked Moulton for the proposal and said he looks forward to the state committee taking it up.
"The status of 'veteran' isn't just a demographic marker, it is the mark of a hero willing to pay the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom and every group should want more heroes," he said in a statement. "Veterans have always continued serving their communities after they take the uniform off and this would open up more opportunities for that."
Moulton, who was elected to a fourth term in the November midterm elections, is among a group of congressional lawmakers pushing for more veterans to get involved in public service. His political action committee, Serve America, helps fund veterans and others running for seats in Congress.
"We should encourage veterans here in Massachusetts to do the same, and that starts at the grassroots — with local communities and the party membership," he said. "The more we can do as the Massachusetts Democratic Party to welcome veterans into our midst, the stronger our party will be at beating back Republican extremists."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
