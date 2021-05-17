Seventeen projects in the region nominated for federal funding include $1.5 million to rebuild the bulkhead along Newburyport’s waterfront and $1.2 million to complete engineering and design work on unfinished sections of the Border to Boston Trail in Georgetown, Newbury and other communities.
U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, nominated the projects, which are within his 6th Congressional District, with a total price tag of more than $40.5 million.
As Moulton’s office said in a summary of projects nominated for funding by Congress, “This critical infrastructure project would reconstruct a bulkhead that protects the near shore economy, including fishing, cruising and tourism, and the recreational boating industries, as well as protect a heavily utilized boardwalk and public park. In addition, portions of downtown Newburyport are located in the FEMA floodplain and are more vulnerable and susceptible to storm surge and flooding if the bulkhead fails.”
If Congress approves the money, it would go to the City of Newburyport.
All 17 projects fall into either Community Project Funding, which are sent to the House Committee on Appropriations, or Member Designated Projects, which go to the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, of which Moulton is a member. The projects would need to be reviewed and approved by Congress for funding.
The reconstruction of the metal bulkhead under the waterfront boardwalk and along other sections of Newburyport’s waterfront has been under discussion for years.
Newburyport’s 2020 Climate Resiliency Plan noted that much of the city’s historic downtown waterfront along Water Street is at an elevation “that is sufficiently protected from all but the most severe storm surges” in the next decade, but it cites concerns on a longer timeframe.
“Natural topography, combined with an array of bulkheads and other gray infrastructure, protect much of the downtown,” the report said. “However, infrastructure located immediately along the bank of the Merrimack, including the boardwalk, 54R Merrimac Street (the former location of the Black Cow Restaurant) and other bordering businesses, are quite vulnerable to flooding and sea level rise.”
Moulton’s request for $1.2 million for continuing work on the Border to Boston Trail focuses on closing gaps in the 70-mile shared-use trail that connects 20 communities from the New Hampshire line to Boston.
If Congress ultimately approves, the money would go to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation to complete engineering and design work for unfinished sections of the trail in the 6th District in Boxford, Georgetown, Newbury, Marblehead and Peabody.
As Moulton’s office said in a statement about the Border to Boston Trail, “The trail connects town and employment centers, neighborhoods, schools, parks, recreational facilities, and natural areas in the Essex National Heritage Area, as well as a safe and healthy first/last-mile connection for regional transit systems. When completed, this trail will be one of the region’s most outstanding assets by facilitating safe, scenic, and healthy transportation and recreation for all to enjoy.
“In fact, MassDOT data on usage for completed sections of the trail demonstrated a 100% increase in use during the summer of 2020. This funding will support proposed and identified trails segments in the design process, to include wetland and engineering surveying, helping to identify any challenges and develop cost estimates for construction.”
The federal funds would make these parts of the trail “shovel ready” for when money for construction becomes available from MassTrails or the Massachusetts Transportation Improvement Program.
Moulton’s list of nominations also includes $465,000 for a South Salem commuter rail stop on the MBTA’s Newburyport/Rockport line.
If funded by Congress, “This would establish a second stop in Salem, which already hosts the busiest commuter rail station outside of Boston. The location of the South Salem stop is intentionally situated in close proximity to Salem State University, the North Shore Medical Center, and underutilized parcels of more than 30 acres, a large proportion of which can support transit-oriented development.”
These funds would help complete the conceptual design phase, including surveying, geotechnical engineering, architectural design and updated cost estimates, according to Moulton’s office.