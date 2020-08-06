Moulton says bold responses needed in face of pandemic

Seth Moulton sat down, albeit virtually, with the North of Boston Media Group's editorial board Thursday to discuss a range of issues, from why he's running for another term in Congress to the federal and state government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, what “defund the police” means, and whether he would consider running for president again.
Moulton, 41, a Salem Democrat, is seeking his third term for Massachusetts' 6th District. An Iraq War veteran, he and his wife Liz have a 22-month-old daughter, Emmy. Moulton is facing a challenge in the Sept. 1 Democratic Primary from Angus McQuilken and Jamie Zahlaway Belsito, both of Topsfield.
Why do you deserve another term in Washington?
“One of the elephants in the room here is that I ran for president. I did that because I love my country, because when you see a threat like Donald Trump, you do everything you can to stop it. And I thought it was important to have the voice of a combat veteran in the race," Moulton said.
“But I didn't run for president because I don't love this job," he said, adding that he and his team never stopped working for the district. "I think that our record really speaks for itself.”
Moulton listed efforts in Lynn, including $1.2 billion for advanced manufacturing, helping grow that city’s economy and supporting the creation of more housing there — both market rate and low-income. He said he's made progress toward expanding regional commuter rail service in the state, advanced legislation on the issue of combined sewer overflow systems, and secured federal funding for local dredging projects like the Annisquam River in Gloucester, as well as $35.8 million in opioid response grants and promoting safe injection sites. He's worked to establish a national mental health hotline, to modernize the way the state’s Registry of Motor Vehicles and other states share data in order to keep dangerous drivers off the road, to help nonprofits get pandemic assistance, and to make it easier for veterans to seek mental health services.
“All those things — the Brandon Act, 988, the nonprofit bill, the CSO progress...RMV fix — that’s all in the past six weeks. So, we’ve been doing a lot. We’re hard at work," he said. "But the most important thing we’ve been doing is just delivering on constituent services." He said his office has just eclipsed delivering $3 million back to constituents in more than 5,200 cases.
What role does Congress play in shaping the health care and economic responses to the COVID-19 pandemic?
“I've been fighting with the administration on this since Day One. I sent a letter to the vice president back in February saying that we need better testing," said Moulton. "I mean there’s no reason why any American shouldn’t be able to walk down the street and get a COVID test result within 24 hours, if not 15 minutes. That happens in the rest of the world; it’s still not happening here… We need that to be able to stop further outbreaks. The reality is that with the inadequate response that this administration has provided so far, this fall is going to be pretty rough.”
On testing, Moulton said, the immediate issue in Massachusetts is a shortage of approved labs to process COVID-19 tests.
“Part of the issue is they have not been able to get FDA approval to do that. So you have a biotech lab that’s setup in Boston to develop new therapies and not designed for testing, per se, but certainly capable of doing it and the approvals from the federal government haven’t been coming through.”
He added that his understanding is there’s also a shortage of re-agents needed to process the tests, as well as cotton swabs to conduct them, which just add to the backlog.
There are plenty of places offering tests, he said, and while the state says results can take 3 to 5 days, he’s heard it’s more like seven days.
“Fundamentally, this is something the federal government should solve," he said, but if it's not then Massachusetts and other states need to solve it for themselves.
In regard to the economic response, Moulton said that the debates raging on Capitol Hill over the “right number” for unemployment assistance and other relief measures are going to have “huge implications” at home.
“I know that whether the number that comes out is $600 or $550, that's going to make a difference for a lot of people in this district...who are out of work," he said. "I know whether we can deliver on the aid to schools that we’ve been fighting for will make a big difference to people and to kids right here in this district. ...I’ve been trying to hold (Betsy) DeVos and her department of education accountable. I know that whether local bankers can actually deliver the loans that are made possible through this legislation makes a difference to an awful lot of small business owners and whether they’ll be able to stay afloat through this incredible crisis.”
“It’s not just Democrats that need aid, it’s everybody in America," Moulton said. "So I think that the general trend you’re going to see is for the Senate to come closer and closer to what we already passed weeks ago in the Heroes Act. Are they going to get all the way there? No, of course not. They’re still playing games with this relief, and I think that’s a huge mistake. No one looks back on the Great Depression and says the big mistake was that the federal government did too little or acted too quickly."
"We have to act big, we have to go bold. …(the CARES Act) was big and bold at the time, but we clearly need to do a lot more," he said.
He said the latest he heard Thursday morning was that the Republican-controlled Senate was moving closer to the Democrats' House bill in regard to unemployment, but there were still a lot of issues to be debated.
Moulton said some employers have said that the $600 weekly boost in benefits was dissuading some workers from returning to their jobs, but a new study out of Yale indicates that, overall, it’s not causing a problem because people need the financial help and there are still far more unemployed people across the country than jobs available.
Moulton also pointed out that he has consistently fought on behalf of Gloucester's fishing industry, to secure adequate levels of aid as well as make sure the government releases aid that's already been approved, and has gone toe-to-toe with NOAA about putting at-sea monitors back on fishermen's boats during the pandemic.
He called that a "huge mistake."
What are your thoughts on reopening schools?
"This is a really tough question not just for superintendents but for every family across Massachusetts who's trying to figure out what the fall looks like," Moulton said, acknowledging that parents and educators are split on continuing remote learning or in-person education in the fall.
The data is very clear, he said, that kids do better in school than at home. "Education is supposed to be the great equalizer," he said, but the experience for many students this spring proved to be "pretty disparate," depending on factors such as income status, a lack of universal broadband internet access or lack of devices at home to get online.
Moulton said it's inevitable, due to the nature of the virus, that some students and/or staff will get sick at some point. He said he believes it's highly likely schools will close again this fall or winter due to outbreaks, and more resources will need to be put into effective remote learning.
"I hope I'm wrong about that, I hope this all goes much better than expected, I hope the administration finally gets its act together and we truly get this virus under control," he said. "... Bottom line, we've got to do what's right for kids."
What does 'defund the police' mean to you?
"In some ways, I think it's an unhelpful tagline because it's been a flash point of criticism, but the reality is that when you have cities giving way more money to law enforcement to catching criminals than to preventing crime in the first place, that's a problem," Moulton said. "The fundamental issue isn't that we should take a lot of money away from police or literally eliminate funding for police...but it is a question of how much funding should be going to stopping crime versus preventing it."
"How much money should be going towards armed police officers to deal with every mental health issue because we don't have social services and mental health support in the community? I think this is a conversation that we need to have," he said. He added that he knows a lot of former Marines who have become cops and are serving their country again for "good and principled reasons," but there are also a "lot of cops out there who are obviously pretty bad and they need to be weeded out."
"I want the police focused on what we absolutely need the police to do. I want very, very high standards for our police officers. I would even like to see police officers paid more so that we can be more selective but probably have police departments be a lot smaller so it becomes a bit more of an elite job reserved for the very best and the most important cases where we absolutely need police," Moulton said.
He pointed to the opioid epidemic as an example. "It's not just a law enforcement issue, the fundamental issue is a medical issue...and yet we expect the police will deal with the opioid problem."
"There's a lot that needs to be done here. I don't think that the Justice in Policing Act, even though the Senate considers it too radical, goes far enough, because I don't think it does enough to change the actual culture of policing, the relationship that police departments have with the communities they're supposed to protect and serve."
Other issues
Moulton also touched on the debacle at the Holyoke Soldiers Home where 100 veterans, many of whom contracted coronavirus, died this spring — he said there needs to be a full investigation to determine where the problems lie — and also spoke to Massachusetts' four-phase reopening plan.
"I think Governor Baker did everything right this spring, just about two weeks too late," he said, referring to the initial emergency orders and shutdowns in March. Moulton also added that he felt moving to Phase 3 and allowing indoor dining, gyms and movie theaters was "too big a jump" at this point. As COVID-19 cases in the state begin to tick up again, he said, some aspects of the reopening should be eased back now.
As for any lingering presidential ambitions, Moulton confirmed he doesn't have any plans to mount another bid in 2024 and that he has "tremendous" faith in Democratic candidate Joe Biden. He also said he's not seeking a cabinet post or any other spots in a potential Biden administration.
"I still have a lot of things on my agenda that I haven't accomplished yet," he said.