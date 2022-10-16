BOSTON—The region’s two members of Congress breezed through the state primary with no opposition but both face challengers in the upcoming midterm elections.
Rep. Seth Moulton, a former Marine captain, is seeking a fifth term representing the 6th Congressional district, which includes most of Essex County along with eight towns in Middlesex County.
He was first elected to Congress in 2014, after toppling nine-term incumbent Democratic Rep. John Tierney and beating Republican Richard Tisei with 55% of the vote in the general election. He has won re-election three times, sometimes with opposition.
But before Moulton returns to Washington for another term, he must face off against Republican Bob May of Peabody in the general election. May, who placed second in a five-way race for the Massachusetts House in 2020, also didn’t draw any challengers from his own party in the Sept. 6 primary.
On his campaign website, May rails against “one-party rule” in Washington, praises the U.S. Supreme Court rulings overturning New York’s strict gun control law and the Roe v. Wade ruling that eliminated federal protections for abortions, and calls for more energy independence to reduce the country’s reliance on foreign oil producers.
He also criticized the Biden administration’s federal pandemic relief programs, arguing that it’s the main reason consumers are paying higher prices.
“The forty-year high inflation levels we are experiencing today are self-inflicted by the Democrats who put trillions of dollars in the pockets of Americans,” he wrote.
Moulton also faces a challenge from Mark Tashjian, of Walpole, who is running for the 6th district as a Libertarian candidate. He has been reaching out to disaffected independent voters to win support for his campaign.
“For too long, the Republicans and Democrats have each hardened into their camps, making every issue all or nothing, right or left,” Tashjian said in a statement on his campaign website. “But the far-left and the far-right aren’t where the American people are.”
Meanwhile, the region’s other congress member, Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Westford, will face former state Sen. Dean Tran, a Fitchburg Republican, who is hoping to be the first Vietnamese-American to win a congressional office in the state.
Trahan was first elected to Congress in 2018 to replace outgoing Rep. Niki Tsongas, after squeaking out a narrow primary win against nine other Democrats and beating Republican Rick Green and Independent Mike Moran in the general election. She cruised to another term in 2020 after not fielding challengers.
She has touted her work to rope in federal dollars for the district to rebuild roads and bridges and clean up the Merrimack River, as she campaigns for another term.
Tran was elected to the state Senate in 2017 with support from Republican Gov. Charlie Baker after winning a special election to fill a vacancy. He was re-elected in 2018 to a second term, but lost his seat in 2020 Democrat John Cronin.
He was stripped of his leadership position after the Senate Ethics Committee determined that he had used his taxpayer-funded office staff for campaign-related tasks.
More recently, Tran was indicted by a Worcester grand jury for larceny of a firearm, larceny over $250 from a person over 60 or disabled, misleading a police investigation, and other lesser charges.
State prosecutors allege Tran “used his position of trust as a public official” in 2019 to force a constituent into selling him firearms belonging to her late husband.
Tran has dismissed the case against him as “politically motivated” and has filed federal lawsuit against Attorney General Maura Healey, alleging that he is being targeted because he’s running against one of her Democratic political allies. He also claims that he is being racially discriminated against as a Vietnamese-American politician.
The 3rd Congressional District spans 15 communities stretching along the New Hampshire border, from Winchendon Springs to Haverhill.
Republicans are favored by forecasters to win the House in the midterm elections, but deep-blue Massachusetts isn’t one of the 30 highly competitive battleground states, such as New Hampshire, where the control of Congress will be decided.
All 11 members of the state’s current congressional delegation are Democrats, and the party has a 3 to 1 voter registration advantage over Republicans.
