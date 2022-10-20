METHUEN — The sugary red roses piped onto Emma McGravey-Gajera’s 25th birthday cake were without candles. Partygoers were in mourning.
Her obituary came as a shock three weeks prior, both for its honesty and its mere existence.
The 24-year-old Methuen woman died of an accidental overdose the night of Sept. 2 during a weekend trip to Berwick, Maine, with her longtime boyfriend.
A police report provided for her mother, Karen McGravey-Gajera, explains Emma’s untimely last moments. Officers logged three metal snorting straws, a plastic razor blade and white powder residue near her still-warm body.
There is no mention of Narcan, a nasal spray used to quickly reverse the effects of an overdose.
Her boyfriend would tell first responders that she snorted heroin. And it wasn’t the first time.
Following a celebration of life on what would have been Emma’s 25th birthday, the McGravey-Gajera family believes there’s a message to be gleaned: The opioid epidemic is not over.
“People have this vision of the type of person who dies of an overdose, a junkie,” Karen McGravey-Gajera said. “And that wasn’t my daughter. But here we are. We’re going to lose a whole generation to this.”
According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, there were 2,290 confirmed and estimated opioid-related overdose deaths in 2021. That’s 185 more than the year prior.
Officials attributed it largely to effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and an increasingly poisoned drug supply, primarily with the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl.
Preliminary data from the first three months of 2022 show there were 551 confirmed and estimated opioid-related overdose deaths. A spokesperson for the state department said a new report with updated tallies is expected in December.
Karen McGravey-Gajera traces her daughter’s deadly addiction back to a Percocet prescription following endometriosis surgery several years ago. Her girl also suffered from severe mental health issues, namely bipolar disorder, anxiety and depression.
When the prescription expired, Emma’s interest in the painkillers did not.
Though she turned to alcohol and piles of powdered drugs, a new Facebook page with nearly 100 members, titled “Remembering Emma,” shows that she was not defined by the substances. Loved ones recall a young woman with support to spare, one who wrote poems for her friends dealing with tough times.
“She made a difference in everything she did, whether it was just being by your side showing support, or being a shoulder to cry on during difficult times,” childhood friend Geneva Levesque said.
She recalls her friend’s fight for a doctor to diagnose her with endometriosis after years of pain and independent research.
“I remember her telling me how excited she was when she finally found a physician who took her seriously,” Levesque said. “She expressed such relief, and swore to be a voice for those who weren’t listened to or who weren’t taken seriously. She did just that.”
Others who shared condolences and memories on social media were introduced in mental health treatment or through classes taught by Emma’s mom for the National Alliance on Mental Illness, commonly referred to as NAMI.
Though Emma had access to resources, surrounding herself with wellness information since her teen years, her mother found dresser drawers filled with medications in the newly vacant bedroom.
Next to the bottles were journals filled by a poet in pain.
“She wasn’t taking her prescriptions properly,” Karen McGravey-Gajera said. “That came as a shock. We thought she was recovering, but that wasn’t reality. She was still using. She was so positive for others, but it was a different story when it came to herself. She was struggling."
Another friend, Taylor Paige, remembers Emma McGravey-Gajera for her encouraging words, some of which were tacked up around her bedroom as reminders.
"Take a minute to read this. Breathe, okay?" Emma wrote to herself in thick black permanent marker. "You got this. You can do this. I believe in you."
Friend Paige said, "(She was) a friend who always showed up for you, a friend who offered endless support."
She added, "Emma didn’t just say ‘I love you,’ but she showed her love through actions and that in my opinion was one of her best qualities.”
Through grief, Karen McGravey-Gajera, her husband and other family return to a feeling of gratitude.
“I feel blessed to have known this wonderful daughter of mine,” she said. “When she passed away, I was getting emails from old guidance counselors, kids that went to school with her, kids in hospital groups. She kept up with all of them. And she touched us all.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.