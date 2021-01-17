METHUEN — The long-awaited independent audit of the Police Department shows an agency wracked with mistrust over promotions, the perception of favoritism and a lack of diversity, among other findings.
The 70-page report is highly critical of police Chief Joseph Solomon, who is currently on paid administrative leave, and his management team and practices.
Solomon refused to comment for this story.
"The report confirms what we have been dealing with for three years," said City Council Chairman Steve Saba, who released the audit to the public on Friday. "It highlights gross mismanagement, abuse of tax dollars and a toxic work environment while showcasing the culture of promotions and special titles to favorites and insiders.
"In my opinion, it is clear that the entire management team needs to be cleaned out," he added
The assessment conducted by the CNA Center for Justice Research and Innovation, which cost about $80,000, examined the department's organizational structure, budget, operations, culture and professional standards.
The consultants studied internal documents and used surveys and one-on-one interviews with members of the department to create the report and draw a number of conclusions while also recommending numerous changes.
City Councilor Joel Faretra said the audit "confirmed what many believed all along."
He added, however, that he was "glad it also highlighted how many of the men and women of MPD are dedicated to making the department and the city better, no matter what goes on inside the department."
One of the findings of the audit that caught Faretra's attention was about the department's lack of policies and procedures that would ensure smoother management.
"The new chief will have a huge job to do with our human resources department to create a new policy and procedure manual from scratch. I'm glad they have this audit to use as a blueprint."
The report
While much of the assessment goes over familiar territory — emphasizing many of the same problems highlighted by the scathing state Inspector General's report released in late December — there are some explosive details.
For instance, in the section on the use of technology, the consultants found that the department seemed fixated on getting the latest technology without doing the due diligence necessary to find out how well it works.
The report cited the example of dictation software, which is supposed to make it easier for officers to dictate their reports rather than having to write them. However, a number of officers interviewed said the software doesn't make it easier or faster to finish their reports leading some to suspect that the reason for its adoption was the "connection between the vendor and senior MPD leadership."
A name was redacted from the report in this section.
"It was frequently noted," the report says, "that (name redacted) has served as sales representative or broker for several of these new technologies."
Another explosive finding in the report concerns the use of police vehicles.
The report said that marked police cruisers driven by patrolmen are old and have extremely high mileage. The new, marked and unmarked cars have been driven by Solomon, three captains and former Mayor James Jajuga as well as other, so-called "specialists" in the department such as detectives.
At one point, the department had 29 take-home cars used by superior officers and so-called "specialists."
A review of the use of "specialists" also revealed some stark findings.
Methuen has more of these positions than any, similarly sized department in the region — by a long shot. There are 30 officers assigned to specialist positions, such as detective, K-9 patrol and the drug unit, out of 98 people in the department. Haverhill has 21 specialists but also has a larger police force, at 110.
Malden has only 14 and Melrose doesn't have any specialists, even though both of those departments are larger. The Salem, Massachusetts Police Department, which has about the same number of officers at 97, has just 14 specialists.
The report concludes that the reason for such a high number of specialists is that the chief uses these positions to reward his friends and allies.
"Those who have a congenial relationship with or are ideologically aligned with senior MPD leadership, have a distinct advantage over others," the report said.
These and other issues, the report says, have created a serious morale problem.
In one-on-one interviews, various officers called the workplace "toxic," "hostile" and "retaliatory."
The report noted a "significant divide" within the department, with those who are favored by the chief getting the plum jobs while those in disfavor are made up mostly of uniformed patrol officers.
Racism was also mentioned as a reason for the toxic culture.
"The department is at an all-time low when it comes to morale," one officer told the auditors. "Good men and women have taken less-paying jobs due to the direction this department has moved in. Racism is at an all-time high. In this department, minorities are not given the same opportunities as white officers."
The report noted that the department in no way reflects the diversity of the population of the city.
Department under scrutiny
The release of the audit comes on the heels of turbulence within the department as well as pressure from outside.
Last month, the state Inspector General's report on the Police Department that found Solomon and superior officers' union president Greg Gallant had manipulated union contract negotiations to result in huge raises for the chief and the superior officers.
The auditors said their findings "align with" the Inspector General's report but was not influenced by it.
Solomon and Gallant have been put on paid administrative leave by Mayor Neil Perry and an acting chief has been appointed. The mayor refused to comment for this story. Solomon notified the city earlier this week that he intends to retire this month on his 60th birthday.
The department is also under scrutiny by the state Civil Service Commission over irregular use of part-time, or intermittent officers — something the audit found fault with as well.
The City Council has launched its own investigation into the management of the department, led by Councilor Mike Simard, chairman of the council's Public Safety subcommittee who also works as a Lawrence police officer.
Meanwhile, the superior officers' union contract remains in arbitration, with a decision expected in the next couple of months on whether the city will be obligated to pay captains, lieutenants and sergeants exorbitant salaries as approved by the 2017 City Council and former Mayor Stephen Zanni.
Under the contract, some superior officers' salaries would have gone up from $160,000 to more than $400,000.
The chief's own contract is in limbo as well, as the city is paying him about $300,000 a year while his five-year pact with the city may call for him to earn as much as $370,000.