METHUEN — A Massachusetts woman is facing 35 counts of alleged animal cruelty while the farm animals she was in possession of need new homes.
Officials with the MSPCA at Nevins Farm announced this week that eight head of rare “Kerry” cattle, along with a Holstein cow, 22 Saanen, Lamancha and Alpine-mix goats are available for adoption at the Methuen animal shelter.
Tom Grenham, director of law enforcement at the MSPCA, said his team responded to a request from the Amherst, Massachusetts, animal welfare officer on March 14.
“It was very clear upon arrival that the animals were in very serious trouble, with one cow having already died and the others in need of dire medical attention,” he said.
A cow and two goats were suffering, officials said, and had to be euthanized at the scene.
A veterinarian said all of the cows were severely neglected and malnourished, and all were infected with parasites. The goats were described as severely neglected and malnourished, and also infected with both internal and external parasites.
The MSPCA says Shannon Rice-Nochols of Hadley, Massachusetts, is set to be arraigned on the charges May 12. Animal cruelty is a felony crime in Massachusetts, punishable by up to seven years in prison and a maximum fine of $5,000.
“Unfortunately half of the goat herd tested positive for an infectious disease called Caprine Arthritis Encephalitis and had to be humanely euthanized,” said Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA-Angell.
“The remaining herd members that tested negative are considered exposed to CAE, but are thriving. We’ll be making the remaining herd available for adoption at a farm in which they can be the only goats and sheep on the property.”
The cows are described by officials as an extremely rare breed.
According to the American Kerry Cattle Association, they are most likely descendants of the Celtic Shorthorn, brought to Ireland as early as 2000 B.C.
“We are working closely with the American Kerry Cattle Association now to help identify an adopter to ensure these individual animals will be well cared for and to aid in the preservation of this majestic breed,” said Keiley. “We’re excited that the work we have done to protect and care for these animals may also prevent this breed of cattle from going extinct.”
Anyone interested in animal adoption can inquire online at mspca.org/nevinsadopt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.