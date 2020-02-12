METHUEN — Fifteen goats and three dogs that survived dismal conditions are at the MSPCA in Methuen awaiting adoption.
A total of 27 animals — 18 goats and nine dogs — were brought to the Methuen shelter Jan. 9 and became available for adoption when an investigation into their former owner ended with an arrest.
Some of the animals died right away due to lack of care. Others — despite being malnourished and ribby — were healthy enough to be adopted right away, a spokesperson for the MSPCA said.
The animals’ former owner, Miranda Rosyski, 21, will be arraigned on 13 counts of animal cruelty at Fall River District Court on March 3, according to investigators.
The dogs are between 3 and 7 years old and include a mix of breeds, including redbone coonhounds, standard poodles and a black Labrador. The goats, four of which are pregnant, are Nigerian dwarfs.
Investigators described the scene where the animals were discovered as “disturbing.”
Three dogs were found dead at the scene on Howland Road in the Assonet section of Freetown, investigators said. Three goats died just after arriving in Methuen.
“The allegations in this case are disturbing. We appreciate the efforts of the MSPCA’s Law Enforcement Department in contacting us and working with us to fully investigate this very serious matter,” said District Attorney Thomas Quinn III.
The surviving animals, all under-nourished, are on specialized feeding programs.
Would-be adopters are encouraged to visit the MSPCA’s Nevins Farm Adoption Center in Methuen to inquire about and meet the remaining animals.