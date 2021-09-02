HAVERHILL — After months of planning, the Haverhill Cultural Council is ready to present its first Multicultural Festival (MCF Haverhill) virtually.
The online festival will take place on HC Media Channel 22, as well as on YouTube, Facebook, and other social media channels, starting with episode 1 on Sunday, Sept. 5, at 8 p.m. The festival will run weekly throughout September.
Each week’s programming will feature music, cooking, dancing, storytelling, and information about the various cultures that make up and surround Haverhill.
Follow the Multicultural Festival on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter @MCFHaverhill, and subscribe to the event's YouTube channel to get sneak peeks of the festival and behind the scenes.
For more information, email MCFHaverhill2020@gmail.com.
'Citizenship Corner' unveiling at Lawrence Public Library
LAWRENCE — The Lawrence Public Library at 51 Lawrence St. is launching a new "Citizenship Corner" on Sept. 17.
The library will be unveiling ProCitizen and Pronunciator Databases and will also provide instructions on how to use United States Citizen and Immigration Services tools.
A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m., followed by storytime and a craft at 11 a.m. and a pop-up English conversation circle at 3 p.m.
A naturalization ceremony will also take place at the library during the day. Visitors can also register to vote.