Multicultural Night on Wednesday at Hunking School in Bradford was an opportunity for students and their families to enjoy an array of talent — from food and dress to music and languages.
Students showcased a variety of projects they worked on, like multimedia displays by kindergarten students representing their own cultures; flags of the world that students in grades 4, 6, 7 and 8 created in art class; ancestor dolls created by students in grade 2; digital slide shows by students in grade 3, and more.
At least 16 countries were represented at the family event. Families signed up to share their talents and culture including food dishes based on ethnic foods from Ireland, Trinidad, Wales, Greece, Italy, Japan, South Africa, Nigeria, Armenia, France and other countries. One family from Palestine performed a folklore dance.
Community partners included Binda Ju Jitsu, which presented a demonstration; the public library, which displayed books on various countries and cultures; and the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence, which presented a dance performance based on Dominican culture.
Students received passports they could get stamped at each country's display for chances to win raffle prizes for gift certificates donated by local restaurants.
