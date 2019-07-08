Multimedia exhibit a highlight of West Newbury celebration

WEST NEWBURY — A special screening of “Voices of West Newbury” a heartwarming -- and at times humorous -- public art film starring long-time residents reflecting on local traditions and lore runs Monday night at the historic Old Town Hall, 491 Main St. Following the public screening, which starts at 7 p.m., the audience will be encouraged to swap stories about their own favorite traditions in town.
The film is part of “Past is Prologue: The Essence of a Community Told Through Art and History”, a larger multimedia exhibit in celebration of Bicentennial Week, which opened over the weekend. The free gallery will be open to the public daily from noon to 6 p.m. through July 10.
Sponsored by the Pentucket Arts Foundation in collaboration with the GAR Memorial Library and West Newbury Council on Aging, and with support from the Haverhill and Pentucket Banks, the 30-min film will run multiple times each day during the exhibit’s run.
Directed by award winning videographer Kevin Bowe, it features portions of interviews with Sandy Berkenbush, Paul Christofferson, Dick Cushing, Peg Duchemin, Michael Dwyer, Chuck Fowler, Kate Gove, Kay Gove, Barbara Haack, Zella Haskell, John McGrath, and Rick Thurlow reflecting on the town’s history and some of it's legendary stories passed on from one generation to the next.
“Past is Prologue" is a collaboration between the arts foundation, the West Newbury Historical Society,and the Pentucket Middle/High School Visual Arts Department. In addition to the public art film, the exhibit offers original artwork, notable town artifacts, and maps of some key tracts in West Newbury through the years.
Visitors can see antique clothing, textiles, household items, toys, and photographs from the community’s past -- including the iconic picture of more than a hundred residents who participated in the town’s centennial pageant a century ago. They can also meander down a by-gone era of Main Street from a birds-eye view; explore historic town maps; and discover on which well-known piece of land an artist commune once flourished and its connection to the arts in the community today.
“I think it’s important for schools to collaborate with the community and this is an opportunity for the community to see what’s happening in their schools,” said Marcia Nadeau, chair of Pentucket’s visual arts program. Nadeau said she was “ pleasantly surprised” to learn the long history of support for the arts in town -- a relationship that still exists today, she noted.
“The West Newbury Historical Society is excited to be partnering with these two dynamic groups to help spread the word that history and the arts go hand in hand," added President Jane Wild of the Historical Society," We look forward to helping everyone discover the fascinating and talented people who came before us to settle this beautiful area."
Bicentennial Week, which runs through July 13, kicked off on Saturday with a pancake breakfast, opening ceremonies, and a town photo on the lawn in front of the 1910 Town Office Building.
For a full schedule of the week-long bicentennial events visit www.wnewbury.org.