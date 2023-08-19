NORTH ANDOVER — On Saturday morning clear skies and open roads belied the damage caused by two recent storms.
Down a quiet street in North Andover all that was left of yesterday's flash flooding was a bit of sediment. Under the surface though, wrecked basements -- now cleared of water -- showed significant damage and mounds of mud.
Miranda Kocher has been staying at a hotel since the first storm but she returns at least twice a day to feed her guinea pigs.
She and a few others living on Middlesex Street have seen flooding that has submerged their basements twice now. Their homes sit at the bottom of a hill on almost all sides and nearby runs Interstate 495.
Kocher said when she first moved in 3-1/2 years ago she saw 3 feet of flooding in her basement, but nothing like the recent storm.
"This is epic proportions, I should not have 5 feet in my basement," said Jeanine Sanchez who lives next door to Kocher.
Kocher, who had a similar amount of water in her basement, is also getting both of her cars repaired from flood related damage.
Sanchez said she is now dealing with repair bills totaling upwards of $70,000, while receiving only around $2,000 from her insurance company.
Like most in the area she doesn't have flood insurance because the area is not labeled a flood zone, something they both think should be changed.
"It's a valley, valley's flood," Kocher said. "This has been a chronic ongoing problem in this particular area."
During the storm not only did the water flow down from the hill but it also seeped up said Kocher. The water then poured into her basement after seeping through the walls.
A plumber and electrician were working in Kocher's basement when the second flood came.
"The plumber was terrified," she said. "They had to evacuate the basement immediately."
"I was hoping to be back in the house by today," Kocher said on Saturday.
Both Kocher and Sanchez have filed applications for relief along with more than 300 other residents and businesses in North Andover.
Kocher has also reached out to state legislators.
"We don't want attention per se, but we need support, we need funds," Sanchez said.
They are both contemplating moving.
While the clean-up continues for individuals, municipalities are working to assess the damage done.
North Andover's Director of Emergency Management Jeffrey Coco said he has actually been hearing that some residents saw more flooding during Friday's storm than the Tuesday storm, which he attributes to the ground being saturated.
"The water has absolutely no where to go," he said.
Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said the Friday storm in Lawrence was "minor" compared to what they dealt with on Aug. 8.
Coco said the town has been working on cleaning up all week, a problem made worse by Friday's storm. Local volunteer groups have also been helping.
Combined, the two storms affected hundreds of businesses and homes around the Merrimack Valley, many of which are now waiting on relief.
In order for municipalities and people to get Federal Emergency Management Association assistance, the request must go to the state by Monday, then the governor and then, after a process, finally to the president. If the request makes it all the way through, FEMA aid may reimburse 75% of the assessed value, he said.
Coco said assistance would be split between public property and nonprofits, and individual assistance which will help homeowners. He added that if this all comes to fruition, businesses and homeowners may also get access to low interest or zero interest loans.
He added that aid distribution can vary greatly between emergency events.
Coco advised anyone doing cleanup to make sure they document the damage beforehand to aid with reimbursement.
There is a certain criteria for monetary damage to qualify, but Coco said he estimates North Andover combined with the surrounding communities have more than met it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.