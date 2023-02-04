LAWRENCE -- As subzero temperatures settled into the region on Friday, most people hunkered down inside.
But that's when advocates for the homeless went to work -- outside.
"We have a great team that has been going out around the clock, driving around asking our homeless if they would like to come to the warming shelter," said Lawrence Homeless Coordinator Kelly Frazier.
She estimated that 95% of the homeless population was inside by Friday at 6 p.m.
Frazier said the city had six to eight cars all day, Friday and Saturday, going to different encampments. In addition to shelter the city has also been offering breakfast, lunch and dinner to the homeless people.
"Our community and the city of Lawrence have come together, as usual, during a tough time," she said.
Frazier said she and other homeless outreach workers had an emergency meeting with Lawrence Mayor Brian DePeña and first responders on Thursday during which they came up with a plan to get homeless folks into a warm place.
She estimates the number of chronically homeless people in Lawrence to be between 100 and 125 people.
Frazier thanked DePeña, the Lawrence Police and Fire departments, and Lawrence Community Development.
"We made it work," she said. "We made it possible to help our chronically homeless in the city of Lawrence to make sure that they know that we care and are here for them, to make them warm and safe."
Warming centers
As temperatures dropped into negative territory on Friday and Saturday, municipalities around the Merrimack Valley responded by opening a number of warming centers.
In Lawrence, the Public Library, while officially closed, was opened as a center. Other shelters across the city also provided relief.
In Haverhill the Citizen Center was open as a refuge. Vinny Ouellette, the director of Human Services for Haverhill, was there on Saturday.
He said they kept the center open all Friday night.
"There is always a concern of pipes freezing and of people being without heat so we are here in case that happens," Ouellette said.
He said they had helped someone with car problems.
"We had a few people come in that were stranded and assisted them," Ouellette said.
They also maintained communications with the shelters around Haverhill.
He said while they had seen cold snaps before the situation this time was a little different.
He looked at the bright side, saying that while it was cold, it was "without the associated snow and freezing conditions. It's actually a little bit easier to handle, tree limbs aren't coming down, electricity is not going out."
Groveland Water and Sewer learned of a water main break on Friday afternoon, on Ashcroft Terrace, according to a press release from the town. It is unclear if the break was a result of the cold.
In Atkinson, New Hampshire, Fire Dep. David Holigan said the department had responded to around six calls of burst pipes as a result of the cold snap. Holigan said burst pipes can cause anything from a flooded basement, to water damage on multiple floors.
Methuen asked people in need of a warm place to go to the Quinn Public Safety Building.
