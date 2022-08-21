LAWRENCE — A commemorative mural for Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo was unveiled Friday evening at Veterans Memorial Stadium — nearly a year after the she was killed by suicide bombers in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Marine Purple Heart recipient Francisco Urena, the city and state’s former veterans services director, emceed the program and local writer Yadira Betances Muldoon recited a poem.
Retired Gen. Joseph Dunford, former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and a Boston native, was the guest speaker.
The memorial mural was commissioned by the Merrimack Valley Community Service Corps.
Rosario Pichardo was one of 13 service members killed in Kabul on Aug. 26, 2021. All 13, along with Rosario Pichardo’s rescue dog, Lena, are included in the mural.
The mural was created using in part a $1,500 grant from the Lawrence Cultural Council.
It measures 35 feet long by 7 feet high and is located near the press box at the stadium.
Rosario Pichardo was awarded the Purple Heart and Congressional Gold Medal posthumously.
She was buried in the veterans’ section of Bellevue Cemetery with full military honors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.