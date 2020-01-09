LAWRENCE — An arrest has been made in the New Year's Eve murder of a Salem, N.H. man, authorities said Thursday afternoon.
Luis Polanco, 25, of Lawrence, turned himself in to police in New York City. He now faces arraignment in the near future in Lawrence District Court when he's returned to Massachusetts, according to information released by Lawrence police Chief Roy Vasque and District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.
Polanco is accused of the murder of Wilson Javier, 35, of Salem, N.H., around 11:49 p.m., Dec. 31.
Police were called to 7B Summer St. in Lawrence that night and found Javier suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Lawrence General Hospital where he was pronounced dead soon after he arrived, police said.
Polanco turned himself at the New York City Police Department in lower Manhattan on Tuesday, according to the statement.
He was subsequently arraigned in New York County Criminal Court on a fugitive from justice charges.
"The Essex District Attorney’s Office was notified this morning that he waived rendition. As soon as it is known when he will be returned to Lawrence District Court to be arraigned for murder, it will be announced," according to the statement.
Authorities have not commented on a motive for the murder.
Wilson's murder remains under investigation by troopers assigned to Blodgett's office and Lawrence police.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.