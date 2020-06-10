LAWRENCE — A now 40-year-old man convicted for the 2000 murder of a Lawrence man was granted parole amid the COVID-19 pandemic and after serving 20 years in state prison.
In October 2001, Joseph Irizarry was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after he was convicted of fatally shooting Angel Rodriguez in the abdomen April 6, 2000, outside a Lawrence pizza shop.
Irizarry and Rodriguez were members of different gangs in the city, according to parole board records.
After an earlier review hearing, the parole board on June 1 issued a decision stating Irizarry was a "suitable candidate for parole" and noted he had served 20 years in prison for the murder of Rodriguez.
Irizarry "has made substantial rehabilitative progress and his release would not be incompatible with the welfare of society," according to the decision.
The board said he "presented a strong parole plan and has significant amount of support in the community," according to the decision.
The board said it was issuing "an abbreviated administrative decision in an effort to render an expedited resolution in response to the COVID-19 pandemic."
Special conditions of Irizarry's release include: He must be home from 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. or at his parole officer's discretion, wear an electronic monitoring bracelet as directed by his parole officer, be supervised for drug and alcohol use, have no contact with the victim's family and undergo substance abuse and mental health evaluations, according to the decision.
Irizarry, through his attorney, waived his right to a full administrative decision by the seven member parole board.
Inmates have sought early release during the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic due to the highly contagious nature of the disease and the difficulties a jail or prison setting poses.
The decision does not indicate where Irizarry will live upon release.
On April 16, 2000, the day he was murdered, Rodriguez had been at a Lawrence pizza shop with six other fellow gang members. One gang member was carrying a loaded pistol, according to parole board documents.
After Rodriguez and other gang members stepped outside, Irizarry walked toward them with his girlfriend.
His girlfriend entered a rooming house where she lived nearby and Irizarry continued walking toward the men at the pizza shop, according to the documents.
Irizarry reached under his shirt, retrieved a gun and then proceeded to fire at the group. Rodriguez was shot twice in the abdomen and died.
After fleeing from the scene, Irizarry was arrested eight days later on April 24, 2000 in Fitchburg, according to the parole board documents.
In the decision, the board noted the applicable standard it uses for parole is that they "shall only grant a parole permit if they are of the opinion that there is a reasonable probability that, if such offender is released, the offender will live and remain at liberty without violating the law and that release is not incompatible with the welfare of society."
Parole board members considered Irizarry's institutional behavior, involvement in work, educational and treatment programs during the 20 years he was incarcerated, and other factors.
"After applying this appropriately high standard to the circumstances of Mr. Irizarry's case, the Board is of the opinion that Mr. Irizarry is rehabilitated and merits parole at this time," the parole board concluded.
