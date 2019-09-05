LAWRENCE — A judge has ordered the city to provide ample parking and a shuttle bus for the residents of the Museum Square apartment complex now that the adjacent garage has been shut down by Mayor Daniel Rivera.
On Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m., the residents of the apartments were told they had to move their cars out of the Museum Square Garage by 5 p.m. that same day.
The next morning, Judge Diane Freniere of Middlesex Superior Court ordered the city to dedicate 36 parking spots within one city block of the apartments for exclusive use by residents 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Freniere also ordered the city to dedicate 200 spaces in the Buckley Garage, 99 Amesbury St., for use by the apartment complex's residents between the hours of 4:30 p.m. and 8:30 a.m. on weekdays and all day and night on weekends.
Finally, Freniere said the city has to provide a shuttle bus every 15 minutes from the Buckley garage to the apartments, also from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. The bus is to be available to residents 24 hours a day on weekends.
Rivera issued a statement saying: "I will obey the judge's order and I am working to implement the shuttle as soon as I can."
It is estimated that the cost of a shuttle bus could be as high as $10,000 a month. But the city is also losing money in other ways. In particular, it will lose the revenue from the 200 spaces at Buckley that will be used free-of-charge by apartment tenants.
It is also losing revenue from the Museum Square Garage now that it is closed.
District F City Councilor Marc Laplante said the city also has to spend money to erect floodlights on the streets around the apartment building as a safety precaution for people coming from and going to their cars, which will now be parked outside the garage.
"The mayor has to do what he has to do to keep it safe," Laplante said, referring to the decision to shut the garage. "I support him."
The mayor is seeking up to $4 million to fix the dilapidated, crumbling structure, but his efforts have been denied several times by the City Council. The council has voted 5-4 on the funding requests, but since six votes are needed, the requests have failed each time.
Laplante, who represents the district that includes the garage and the apartment complex, has consistently voted in favor of the funding requests, saying it was a "total travesty" that four councilors have repeatedly voted against the repairs.
"I still don't fully appreciate why folks are against it," he said. "Now everybody has to foot the bill for more."
Voting against the funding have been councilors Ana Levy, Brian Depena, Jeovanny Rodriguez and Pavel Payano. None of them could be reached for comment on Thursday.
Maria Fiato, a resident of the apartment building, laid the blame for the closure on the City Council.
"I don't think people on City Council give a crap about us," she said, referring to those who keep voting against the repairs.
She said that District D City Councilor Jeovanny Rodriguez once told residents in a public meeting to "go buy a house and you can have your own spot."
She said that even though the garage was unsafe structurally, at least it provided a safe place to park close to home.
Now, she said, if she has to walk the roughly six or seven blocks from the Buckley Garage to the Museum Square apartments, especially at night, she'll be even less safe.
"I'm putting my life in jeopardy," she said. "I could get shot or get mugged. I'll be crossing Essex Street, where all the clubs are."
She also worries about her neighbors, some of whom are wheelchair-bound while others are single moms with lots of kids.
And she's worried about parking her car on the street overnight.
"I have a Hyundai Sonata, which are not cheap cars, and they are regularly stolen," she said. "You don't know if your car's going to get hit, stolen or tires slashed."