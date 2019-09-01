Museum Square garage remains open for now, but Rivera urges residents to park elsewhere

LAWRENCE — Mayor Daniel Rivera said the city will abide by a Superior Court order to keep the Museum Square garage open, but he strongly urges people not to park there because the structure is unsafe.
"The city was sued by the Museum Square apartments owners for not living up to our responsibility to maintain the garage. The judge wanted more time to make a decision on the matter and told us not to shut it down until next Tuesday. I understand and am obeying the judge’s order," Rivera said in a statement.
The garage, which is adjacent to the 11-story Museum Square apartments, has alternated being open and closed for the last several months. It was closed in May because of safety concerns, but reopened temporarily in June.
When the city closed it again, Jackson Street Housing, the owner of the apartments, sued the city and a Superior Court judge ordered that it be opened. Tenants of the apartments are permitted to park in the garage, which is owned by the city.
They have often said that if they can't park in the garage, they don't have many alternatives.
Rivera recommends several alternatives for Museum Square residents. Those who are handicapped can park on Methuen and Jackson streets and Appleton Court without paying the meter, he said.
"Just make sure your handicap placard is visible and that there is no construction happening in the area," Rivera said.
Signs throughout the city will notify Museum Square residents where they can park for free, the mayor said. Public parking garages will permit free parking all day during weekends for Museum Square tenants. During week days, they must enter after 5 p.m. and leave by 7:30 a.m. to park for free.
These parking places include the Buckley garage, 99 Amesbury St.; the Pemberton State Park lot on Parker Street; the Capital lot, 105 Common St.; and the Hampshire lot at 1 Hampshire St.
On-street parking around Museum Square is available for those who have resident stickers, the mayor noted. That option is available from 6 p.m. to 7:30 a.m.
"Sorry that you are going through this," Rivera said in a message to Museum Square tenants. "For my part, I am committed to doing all we can to keep you safe and make progress on fixing the garage."
Engineers have estimated the cost of fixing the garage at $4 million. Rivera blamed four city councilors who have voted against borrowing the money for the repairs.
"As you may know, four members of the Lawrence City Council refuse to support our effort to fix the Museum Square garage. Also the time we have spent debating this we have found further problems with the Museum Square parking garage and it is currently not safe for use," Rivera said.
The four councilors who have opposed borrowing money to fix the garage are Brian De Peña, Pavel Payano, Jeovanny Rodriguez and Ana Levy.
City Council President Kendrys Vasquez and Councilors Marc Laplante, Maria De La Cruz, Estela Reyes and David Abdoo have voted in favor of the repair.
A majority voted to borrow the money, but two-thirds support is required for bonding issues.