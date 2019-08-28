Museum Square owner sues city   

LAWRENCE — The owner of the Museum Square apartments is suing the city to stop the closure of the adjacent, city-owned parking garage used by tenants of the complex.
Jackson Street Housing Associates LLC, which owns the 176-unit apartment building, claims that the city has reneged on its obligation to maintain the garage and keep it open. The 412-space structure has been used by tenants of the apartments since the late 1980s. They are allotted 276 spaces under agreement with the city. The rest are used by employees of the nearby courthouse and visitors to the Canal Street neighborhood.
A hearing on the injunction is scheduled for noon on Thursday at Middlesex County Superior Court in Woburn, according to Mayor Dan Rivera.
The judge has multiple options as proposed by Jackson Street Housing, including ordering the city to fix the garage, supply a shuttle bus for the tenants so they can get to and from alternative parking locations, such as the nearby Buckley garage, or hire a receiver to take over management and repair of the facility.
Wayne Dennison, an attorney for the Boston firm that filed the injunction request, could not be reached for comment.
The lawsuit comes on the heels of a decision by Rivera to shut the structure down as of 5 p.m. Friday for safety reasons.
The City Council voted 5-4 at its last meeting to borrow $3.75 million for repairs. However, the proposal didn't pass because it needed six votes, or a super-majority.
The four councilors who voted against the plan say they want to renegotiate with Jackson Street Housing Associates to get a better deal and make the owners pay for the repairs. Currently, any money charged by the apartment complex for parking goes directly to the managers of the complex.
Council Vice President Jeovanny Rodriguez said he voted against funding the repairs because there are still too many unanswered questions.
"I'm not against repairs. I'm in favor of getting a loan for fixing the building, but what we need to do is make the tenants pay," he said. "If tenants pay $30 a month or $40 a month to park there, that money should go to the city."
Hundreds of people could be affected by the closure of the garage, including tenants living in the apartments, employees and visitors of the Lawrence District Court and scores of late-night clubgoers who will be combing the city streets looking for parking if the garage were to shut down.
"My husband wants to move because of this situation," said Maria Fiato, who has lived at Museum Square for seven years. "They are displacing a lot of people."
Rivera blames the City Council for problems at the garage.
"Requests for funding to repair the Museum Square garage have been made and denied multiple times by the Lawrence City Council," he said. "Repairing the 412-space garage has been a priority of the city, since an emergency closure in May of this year, when falling concrete and other structural problems made it unsafe."
Residents of the complex also blame the City Council.
"The councilors are the ones who don't want to take care of it," Fiato said. "When I moved in seven years ago, we went to the City Council and said it was crumbling and needed to be fixed. Huge chunks were falling on peoples' cars, and concrete from the ceiling was falling to the ground. We even brought a huge chunk of it to a City Council meeting and they still refused to fix it.
"It's not like the City Council had no clue," she added. "It's been happening. They refused to fix it when it was a little broken, now it's a $4 million project."
Jackie Marmol, who is running for an at-large City Council seat, has lived in the apartment building since 2003.
She agrees that the building needs to be fixed or closed.
"The garage shouldn't be open in the first place," she said, noting safety issues with the structure.
She said she was hopeful that either the company that owns the building — Jackson Street Housing Associates LLC — or that manages it — the Boston Land Co. — would provide a shuttle bus from the Buckley garage at 99 Amesbury St. to the apartment building.
"Whether that will happen, I don't know," she said. "Something has got to happen. There are no spaces around here. We have the courthouse and the immigration facility. Every parking spot is taken by them. At night, we have the nightlife."
Neither company could be reached for comment.
Rivera said he was hopeful of finding a solution, adding that the city "will work with the City Council to make street parking around the Museum Square apartments handicap and resident parking only to give residents some relief. But most who park in the garage regularly will have to find alternative parking until further notice."