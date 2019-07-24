River celebration is Saturday
HAVERHILL — The Crescent Yacht Club will hold "Music on the Merrimack," an all-day celebration of the river from 12:30 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, July 27. This event is open to the public and will feature continuous live bands outdoors and indoors. Bring chairs and blankets and enjoy the music and beauty of the river. The club will be selling food and beverages. No charge for the entertainment. Visit online at crescentyachtclub.net.
Sea Festival of Trees
SALISBURY — Businesses and organizations are invited to sign up at seafestivaloftrees.com/participate/tree-donors/ by Wednesday, July 31, to donate a tree to the seventh annual Sea Festival of Trees, which will take place from Friday, Nov. 22, to Sunday, Dec. 8, at Salisbury's Blue Ocean Event Center. Businesses and organizations will receive a free "Gift for you" coupon packet for every employee or member and be entered to win a free tree to decorate.
A tree is a good way to gain marketing exposure and feature your business, whose name will be prominently displayed next to your holiday creation, in the festival program book and on the event website. There will be many special events taking place during the festival, attracting loads of attendees.
There is no fee to enter a tree — donations are the decorated trees, which will be on display with a theme of your choosing, and go home with a lucky winner at the conclusion of the event. For more information, visit SeaFestivalofTrees.com.
National Night Out is Aug. 6
HAVERHILL — Police will host National Night Out from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Swasey Field on Blaisdell Street.
Open to all residents, the event will feature free hot dogs and hamburgers cooked by members of the police department, as well as face painting, Phil the Magician, live music by Be Imagine, music by DJ Al, Kona Ice, inflatable amusements, a dunk tank, basketball games, a fire department smoke house, a water park and information booths.
Get to know your local police while they cook up some great food.
This community-police partnership has been held the first Tuesday of every August since 1984 and is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch in the United States and Canada. The event aims to increase awareness about police programs in communities, such as drug prevention, town watch, and other anti-crime efforts.
Rico Barr to perform Sunday at Winnekenni Castle
HAVERHILL — The Rico Barr Band and the Jump 'n'Jive Review Horns will perform a free concert at Winnekenni Castle from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 28.
The band will be performing selections from their three releases including “The Guido Shuffle,” an original that peaked at No. 8 on the Swing Top 40 chart and “Robin Hood,” a remake of Louis Prima’s original recording that peaked at No. 3.
The band will be performing selections from the 1950s to the present by artists such as Elvis Presley, Fats Domino, Frank Sinatra, Bobby Darin, the Allman Brothers, Lynrd Skynyrd, Van Morrison, Eric Clapton, the Temptations, Marvin Gaye, Bruno Mars and Train.
Bring blankets, lawn chairs, parasols, family and friends for a great time. Refreshments will include lemonade, root beer floats, hot dogs, popcorn and other snacks.
Author Jennifer Day to discuss the Law of Attraction
HAVERHILL — The Soroptomists of Haverhill/Merrimack Valley will host a talk by Jennifer Day on how to use the Law of Attraction to expand your businesses, groups, and organizations, at 6 p.m. on July 30, at the Roma Restaurant in Bradford.
Networking and dinner begin at 6 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. Order dinner off of the menu. Cash bar will be available.
Her book, “Why It Isn’t Working for Me: Law of Attraction and the Missing Pieces” is a down-to-earth take on the Law of Attraction, and why many people are left frustrated. Day explains the misconceptions, blocks, and faulty programming that leave many wondering if the Law of Attraction works at all.
In support of the YWCA, guests are invited to bring toiletries, journals, pens, snacks, phone chargers, wall pieces, stuffed animals, books for the children, and gift cards to Walmart or CVS.
To reserve a seat, RSVP by Friday, July 26, to Ann Day at annday22@aol.com or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/329761401293994/.
Friday night concerts on the common
HAVERHILL — The 2019 Bradford Common outdoor Friday night music series continues on July 26 with a performance by the Mike Fioretti Band. Opening acts in this series begin at 6 p.m. followed by featured acts at 7 p.m. Bring blankets, lawn chairs and the kids.
The series is presented by the First Church of Christ. In the event of rain, shows will be canceled at 2 p.m. and notices will be posted at Paulprue.com.
Aug. 2, the Barrelhouse Brotherhood; Aug. 9, the Rampage Trio, and Aug. 16, the Julie Dougherty Band. Rain date is Aug. 23.