LAWRENCE — While it still may be a struggle to obtain a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at South Lawrence East Elementary School, getting a ride to the vaccine site is a little easier now that the Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority has added the school to its routing.
Starting Tuesday, the MVRTA is adding South Lawrence East Elementary, 165 Crawford St., to its Route 39B schedule Monday through Saturday. All buses leaving the Buckley Transportation Center on Common Street between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. will stop at the school as follows:
OUTBOUND:
• From – Phillips Street
• Left on Boxford Street
• Right on Osgood Street
• Right on Exeter Street
• Left on Phillips Street
The time points will be as follows: 7:12am, 7:42am*, 8:12am, 9:12am, 10:12am, 11:12am, 12:12pm, 1:12pm, 2:12pm, 2:42pm*, 3:12pm, 3:42pm* & 4:12pm.
INBOUND:
• From – Phillips Street
• Right on Exeter Street
• Left on Osgood Street
• Left on Boxford Street
• Right on Phillips Street
The time points will be as follows: 7:28am, 7:58am*, 8:28am, 9:28am, 10:28am, 11:28am, 12:28pm, 1:28pm, 2:28pm, 2:58pm*, 3:28pm, 3:58pm* & 4:28pm.
*This trip will run on weekdays only.
Lawrence's Acting Mayor Kendrys Vasquez has set up a hotline for residents to call to schedule vaccination appointments if they have trouble getting through the state online scheduling portal or telephone hotline. Currently, vaccinations are only available to residents age 75 and older.
The number to call to schedule appointments is 978-620-3330. This number is for appointment requests only and the number accepts voicemails after hours. For all other inquiries, including questions about coronavirus in Lawrence or the vaccine, residents are asked to call the Council on Aging at 978-620-3557.
Bilingual call takers are available from 3 to 8 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays to register eligible residents ages 75 and older for vaccinations at the South Lawrence East Elementary School. All vaccinations are administered by Lawrence General Hospital and there is no charge to book a vaccine through the call center, the mayor’s office said.