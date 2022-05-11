This is exactly what Mike Muldoon didn’t want in his 59 blessed years on this planet.
A column like this.
About him.
Amazing that a 6-foot-6, gangling dude, a sportswriter at that, who stuck out like a sore thumb everywhere he went, was uncomfortable beyond belief when he was the center of attention. Absolutely hated it.
Here’s what most people know about Mike:
He loved track, because, as he said, “the stopwatch don’t lie.” He loved the wild-and-crazy Christmas basketball tournament, basically growing up in the stands before moving to the media table. And, maybe most of all, he loved honoring unsung athletes who were “very” good students.
He looked into GPAs and SATs, and if a boy or girl scored well in both, you were probably getting a story with Muldoon’s byline.
Our “Unsung Heroes” nuggets every Friday during the school year? Mike started that.
Running photos of captains, called “Captains Corner,” a great way to fill space and make a lot of people happy? Mike’s idea.
Our current and all-time track leaders? Another Mike Muldoon invention.
All of those things, and more, were sponsored, too, another Mike “thing” he started, allowing our advertising department to add some decent revenue to the company coffers.
How did our relationship, lasting well over three decades, stand the test of time?
In some ways we were opposites.
I liked being in the middle of the action. He loved the action, too, but would rather do it peeking from behind the curtain.
For most of those years we worked together, I, technically, was his “boss.” I started a few years before he did, and the titles usually came my way first.
Ironically, he was named sports editor for a short stint, more than a year, as I moved to sports columnist.
It was, basically, a miserable year for him. He didn’t like meetings. He didn’t enjoy hiring people, or struggled with having to let someone go, both of which happened.
Because of changes, we reverted to our old stomping grounds, me as sports editor and he as my trusted assistant.
But our relationship was never like a Batman and Robin. It was more like co-pilots.
My best work was done publicly, stories on the Patriots, Super Bowls, big photos, “inspirational stories,” speaking engagements, and the like.
Basically, I liked being the “idea guy,” a k a the “loudmouth guy.”
Mike was the meat-and-potatoes guy. He kept all of our records – incredible records – including binders of all-stars, league champs, coaching records, winning streaks … stuff we’d use in stories that “he” compiled.
His best work was done when he was alone, in the Eagle-Tribune building on 100 Turnpike St. incessantly taking down notes, stats, names and planning stories.
I can’t tell you how many times I pulled into The Eagle-Tribune employee lot in back, off hours, and saw one car. Mike’s car.
Ironically, isn’t that what the best of the best athletes he covered do, training alone, without anybody watching, wondering if it’s all worth it? And, of course, it always is.
The truth is Mike had pulled back after suffering a major heart attack at the end of 2016.
He said he needed to focus more on his diet and health, which he did.
Mike went “part time,” which isn’t totally true. He just wanted to come and go as he pleased, fulfilling a few necessary duties to our daily product.
He basically didn’t want responsibility and stress that comes with it.
Of course, he was the first to step up in hours and production when another of our elite, productive, caring colleagues, with a similar adoration of student-athletes, Dave Dyer, had a medical procedure earlier this year.
Honestly, he saved my behind in more ways than one.
That was Mike, above and beyond, and beyond and above.
“What do you need me to do, Bill?” I don’t know how many times I heard him say that.
In the end, what drew me to Mike as a friend was his kindness. He was a good, decent guy. And, he was funny to be around, which everyone that knew him, and I mean EVERYONE, could attest to.
His getting married to Yadira and taking on a stepson was the stuff of legends. He was never called “dad,” but Gabriel Martinez went from timid kid to a disciplined, honest, hard-working man with Mike’s direction.
His last communication with me was an email, about nine hours before he was air-lifted to a Boston hospital after suffering a heart attack. He apparently was struggling with some pain at the time, but found a way to tell me we “needed” to do a story on a local athlete from Lawrence who decided to attend Stanford.
That was Mike.
In some ways, Mike reminded me of Al White, our former multi-talented editor who had the ability to be a top, New York Times-esque content editor. Mike could have been a behind-the-scenes star at an organization as large as The Boston Globe, with incredible vision on local sports, probably as the top assistant sports editor.
But instead, he chose us, the Eagle-Tribune. Instead, he chose you, student-athletes and readers of the Merrimack Valley and Southern N.H. He really was our legend.
He used a line at the end of his Sunday “Under the Lights” column on the front of sports the last decade-plus that always resonated with me.
His column always ended with this short note: “If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.”
Just do it. For Mike.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
