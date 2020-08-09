LAWRENCE — Carl Farrington doesn't always get nice notes from criminals. But after the veteran officer was hit by a car on the job last week, even people he locked up were among those who reached out to him.
"People have been wishing me well and sending me their prayers. Some of them are even people I have arrested," said Farrington, 48, a Lawrence police officer for the past 20 years.
"It's been amazing. A lot of people have reached out to me by text or Facebook and my work email. ... The phone has been ringing off the hook constantly," he said during an emotional interview from his Boston hospital room.
A married father of two teenage girls, Farrington suffered extensive leg and ankle injuries in the 11:45 p.m. incident on Springfield Street.
Medflighted to a Boston hospital, he immediately underwent one ankle surgery and more are planned. His legs are covered in a "road rash," he said. He also hit his head, causing a brain bleed that's being closely monitored.
Doctors have already told him to not plan on doing anything for at least a year.
"They are all saying, 'You are going to have a long recovery period,'" he said. "I don't know what my future is going to be."
Farrington is known in the city as a friendly, but tough, beat cop. In 2014, the burly officer was honored after he ran into a burning building and carried out a 300-pound man by himself.
Monday night, he responded to Springfield Street on a report of breaking and entering in progress. When he got out of his cruiser, he was struck and pinned by the fleeing car. One man was later arrested and an investigation continues.
"I went there to do my job as a fast as I could. But I had no options with this one," he said.
The impact knocked him out briefly. When he came to, the people he was used to being side-by-side with were all working on him: police officers, firefighters, Lawrence General Hospital paramedics.
"They were all around me ... running around," he said.
Fellow officer Tim Dube asked Farrington where his phone was so he could call his wife for him.
Another police officer, a former military combat medic, immediately started first aid.
"These are people I've been working with for 20 years. People I see everyday," Farrington said. "They were awesome. Everyone was there for me. ...They do what they do everyday and I've always been on the outside. But I was looking at it from the inside."
Once loaded in the medical helicopter, Farrington said the flight couldn't have taken more than 10 minutes. While on duty, he said he always carries pictures of his wife and daughter in his pocket. He asked if he could look at them. And he realized he was missing his Galaxy fitness watch and one of his black duty boots.
He has no idea how she got there so fast, but Kellie, his wife, was in Boston when he arrived.
"And she's been right here for me," he said.
Farrington is proud to be the sole financial supporter for his family, noting in addition to his regular shifts, he also works as many details as possible.
His uncle, retired Lawrence Police Sgt. Robert Farrington, immediately started a Go Fund Me online fundraising page to help his nephew and family. Farrington said he was overwhelmed by the gesture and those who have been donating.
Lawrence police officers have also collected and donated money for Kellie to use for parking and meals while Carl is hospitalized.
At a time when police are being scrutinized and reform measures dominate headlines, Farrington urged those in his profession "not to believe the BS on Facebook."
Above all, Farrington wanted to thank the citizens of Lawrence. The people living and working in the neighborhoods he sees and says hello to regularly that have written him Facebook messages and emails and donated whatever they could to help him and his family.
Those are the bright spots that are keeping him going.
"My heart is swollen because of this," said Farrington, choking up.
