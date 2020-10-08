U.S. Marshals are looking for a New Hampshire fugitive who has failed to register as a sex offender twice.
John Ellsey, a 47-year-old Methuen native, is also wanted by the New Hampshire Department of Corrections for violating parole following a second-degree assault conviction.
Ellsey’s requirement to register as a sex offender is due to a prior conviction for aggravated felonious sexual assault, according to officials.
The last places Ellsey was registered as a sex offender were in Danville, New Hampshire, where he was a resident, and in Kennendale, Texas, where he worked.
Officials say Ellsey was last known to be in the area of Schenectady, New York.
U.S. Marshals have distributed a poster with Ellsey’s information, which indicates he has “violent tendencies” and should not be approached.
Ellsey is said to be 5 feet 8 inches tall and weigh 242 pounds.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force local division at 603-225-1632 or local police.