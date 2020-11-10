NORTH ANDOVER — A group of parents calling themselves the "5 Day Synchronous Learning Committee" is asking North Andover Public School officials to transition from three days of teacher-student interactive learning to five in the upcoming trimester.
In an email sent late last month, the committee comprised of eight members outlined a proposed five-day "synchronous" learning schedule whereby teachers would instruct online and in-person simultaneously, rather than the current model in which students work directly with their teachers three days a week and independently two.
The group addressed the email to school Superintendent Gregg Gilligan, Assistant Superintendent Lorene Marx, the School Committee and two representatives from the teachers union.
According to Jen Goldman, a member of the learning committee, the group's goal is "that all students receive five days of live teaching regardless of location, home or in school."
At this time, first- through 12th-graders participate in a hybrid educational model, which includes three days of synchronous and two days of asynchronous learning, Goldman explained.
"Synchronous" means students are working with teachers live, even if they are taking classes from home. "Asynchronous" means they do homework, then upload it into Google Classroom without interacting with teachers.
All students, whether they elected to take classes remotely or chose to take classes in-person this year, have online education as part of their curriculum.
Students are separated into to two cohorts: A and B. Cohort A meets in person Mondays and Thursdays and Cohort B is in person Tuesdays and Fridays. Both cohorts are completely remote on Google Classroom on Wednesdays.
On Wednesdays, even though classes are remote, students receive live online teaching.
According to Goldman, the kindergarten schedule is different. Half of kindergarteners go to school for two and a half hours in the morning and the other half are in-person for the same amount of time in the afternoon. Unlike those in the higher grades, kindergarteners go in every day of the week.
"I believe they should get five days of live teaching and the reason for that is twofold," Goldman said of all the other students. "(First) educationally, they should be receiving the curriculum in five days on a standard schedule, so more micro-bites each day, versus condensing it into three days; and two, for emotional support and interaction with students."
Contained in the committee's proposal is a video example of a math instructor teaching both online and in-person students simultaneously.
In a response to the learning proposal, School Committee Chair Helen Pickard said the model would not work for North Andover's public schools.
"I watched your example video with interest. Unfortunately, it does not reflect the reality of NAPS," Pickard wrote in an emailed response Nov. 2. "The teacher and 1-2 students in person with her are not masked nor distanced. I believe there were about 7-9 remote learners. As you are aware, our classrooms and learners are more complex than this."
She added, "NAPS will continue committed to creating opportunities for students through improved practice and pedagogy. I'm sure you will hear more in future School Committee meetings."
Superintendent Gregg Gilligan said he welcomes improvements to the current model, but added that it's challenging for teachers to focus on students who are in the classroom and online simultaneously.
"We are really open to any type of improvement and making a difference for our kids," he said.
"And at the same time we have to look at what is best practice and focus on the students that are in front of us because we actually have them in front of us," he explained. "And it can be a challenge to do that and at the same time monitor another screen with other students."