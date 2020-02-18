METHUEN — Three-hundred customers of National Grid faced a cold Tuesday night after the utility conducted a planned power outage for up to 10 hours to repair a telephone pole at 22 Pelham St.
According to a spokeswoman for the utility company, the pole, which is rotting, is at a critical point in the power supply — serving as a hub and delivering power to hundreds of homes in the Pelham Street neighborhood.
If the pole were to go out by accident, instead of being replaced in a controlled way, the outage would likely be much longer and cause much more disruption, according to Christine Milligan, media relations manager for National Grid.
"For our crews to work on our equipment safely, it will be necessary to interrupt electrical service to approximately 300 (Methuen) customers for approximately 10 hours, although our crews will be doing their best to complete repairs as soon as possible," she stated.
While National Grid informed its customers at least a week in advance, the news came as a surprise to city officials.
Mayor Neil Perry said he found out about it after reading a resident's post on Facebook last week.
"I found out by looking at my phone," Perry said. "I thought it was a joke."
He said he called National Grid but was directed to a public service line. It wasn't until Sunday he found out the bad news.
"I finally got a call back Sunday," he said. "They said it's legit."
On Tuesday, a representative from the company called and offered to postpone the outage, but Perry said by then he had already mobilized the city's resources to respond to the outage.
In a press release issued Tuesday afternoon he said a shelter was being opened at Timony Grammar School, 45 Pleasant View St., starting at 8 p.m.
Power was expected to be out from 9 p.m. Tuesday night until about 7 a.m. Wednesday.
"I am deeply disappointed with National Grid's decision to interrupt power at this time of the year with no advance notice to the city," he said. "While I totally appreciate their need to make repairs, my priority is the comfort and safety of the people of our community."
Perry said he was actively working with all city departments to make sure residents have a safe and comfortable place to stay overnight, including school Superintendent Brandi Kwong, whom he thanked for her "rapid response to our call for an emergency shelter."
He said the senior center and Police Department were also involved in the planning. A complex of homes owned by the Methuen Housing Authority off Mystic Street are also affected by the outage.
"Some people are going to stay with relatives, and we are providing transportation to get some people to Timony," Perry said.
Milligan said such outages are fairly common and normally planned when the forecast calls for temperatures above freezing.
The temperature was expected to be in the high 30s to low 40s overnight, according to weather reports.
Perry said he called for a meeting with National Grid officials to discuss the lack of communication during this incident.
Milligan said that in the past, "Our practice has been to communicate directly with impacted customers. However, we’ll be reviewing our practices moving forward and we’ve also offered to meet with the mayor to see how we can do better."
The list of streets and addresses affected by the outage includes: 2-17 Barker St., 7-13 Carleton Court, 3-37 Orchard St., 1-12 Richardson Court, 1-33 Bentley Circle, 2-18 Inglewood Terrace; 1-34 Peaselee terrace, 5-32 Brown Court, 2-24 Mystic St., 1-138 Pelham St.