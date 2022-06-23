METHUEN — More than 120 of the best bocce players in the country gathered at the Methuen Sons of Italy Lodge 902 for this year’s U.S. National bocce Tournament.
The competition began on June 20 and will conclude on June 26.
This is the third time in eight years that the tournament has been held at the Sons of Italy Lodge.
“We’re the only bocce facility on the East Coast,” said Tournament Co-Chairman Joseph Quartarone, adding that the next closest facility is in Detroit.
He also said the tournament has drawn players from as far away as San Francisco, St. Louis and Chicago.
Lodge President and Tournament Co-Chairman Armand Buonanno said the competition will include four events in which players can qualify to compete in the World Championships that will be held in Turkey this November. These events include Women’s Singles, Mixed Doubles, Women’s Precision Raffa Shooting and Men’s Precision Raffa Shooting.
In addition, Buonanno explained why bocce has not been included in the Olympic Games.
“It’s a complicated, slow game and the Olympic people don’t want that,” he said.
However, that could change as the popularity of Precision Raffa Shooting has grown exponentially during the past two years.
“You’re shooting and you’re hitting targets,” said Buonanno.
Buonanno also said bocce tournaments are vital to keeping the sport alive.
“The pleasure is to see us maintain the heritage of bocce,” he said.
“Twenty years ago, I could say ‘bocce’ and no one would know what I was talking about. We don’t want to see it die.”
