National Grid's customers will soon be getting a break on their utility bills with electricity rates set to drop by nearly 40%, the company said.
The utility, which serves about 1.2 million customers in Massachusetts, has asked the state Department of Public Utilities to approve new seasonal electric rates. If approved, the monthly bill for a typical residential customer will fall by about 39%, or $115.39, from $297.22 to $181.83 beginning May 1, according to the company.
"We understand that high energy costs have been challenging for customers," Helen Burt, National Grid's chief customer officer, said in a statement. "We are pleased that these new summer rates will help bring down the overall cost of electricity starting in May."
The company cautioned customers that even though rates will be lower in the summer months, the overall cost of electricity is higher than a year ago.
"A volatile energy market continues to contribute to a market price environment higher than we have experienced in recent years," the company said. "National Grid is working with state officials to consider modifications to procurement processes to reduce price volatility for customers going forward."
The declining electricity rates cap off an expensive winter for Massachusetts energy consumers with Eversource and National Grid receiving approval from state regulators last fall for double-digit rate increases through May 1.
The companies cited rising global demand and constraints on domestic supply, which they say pushed prices to some of the highest levels in a decade.
Experts say other factors contributed to the winter spike, including record-high inflation and Russia’s protracted war in Ukraine that disrupted global energy markets, driving prices for natural gas and home heating oil higher.
Massachusetts already has some of the highest energy costs in the nation, and consumer advocates say the higher prices this winter were particularly hard on low- and even middle-income households.
Statewide, the number of electric and natural gas customers who have fallen 90 days behind on their utility bills has risen by 56% from December 2019 to December 2022, with their collective debt now totaling more than $619 million, according to the Boston-based National Consumer Law Center.
Energy bills reflect a combination of supply prices, which are based largely on market conditions and delivery prices, which are set by state and federal regulators.
Utilities point out that winter rates are pass-through charges that only cover the cost of power, which they don’t control and are not allowed to profit from under state law.
State regulators monitor global and regional electricity and gas prices and require utilities to lower their rates when the wholesale costs decline.
Since December, Eversource and National Grid have been ordered to lower their rates for natural gas at least three times. That includes an adjustment earlier this month that reduced base gas rates charged by National Grid and Eversource by 10% statewide.
Gov. Maura Healey says the spike in winter rates highlights the need for the state to move away from its reliance on natural gas toward offshore, wind, solar, and other renewable energy.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
