BOSTON -- National Grid has been fined $1.6 million by state utility regulators for safety violations on natural gas pipelines over nearly three dozen bridges, some dating back more than a decade.
The state Department of Public Utilities' Pipeline Safety Division says it notified the company more than year ago about alleged violations on bridge crossings in the state that have major gas distribution lines running across them.
A DPU investigation determined that of 646 bridge crossings in National Grid's gas distribution area, at least 32 were listed in "poor" condition for corrosion of the metal pipelines for at least two inspection cycles, dating back to 2015. Of those, 16 bridge crossings were identified as having been in "poor" condition for three or more cycles -- as far back as 2006, according to regulators.
In March, the DPU initiated the enforcement action against the company, ordering it to pay a $1.6 million fine and fix the deteriorating pipes.
"Based on the investigation, the division has reason to believe that the respondent’s failure to properly maintain bridge crossings in a satisfactory condition may be in violation of certain sections of its procedures and federal pipeline safety regulations," the DPU order states.
A DPU spokesman said the company has paid the fine and "remediated" several of the bridges, but others are being fixed under terms of the consent order.
Details about the violations, such as the exact location of the bridges and whether any pipelines were leaking gas, weren't disclosed by the state agency. DPU officials blacked out the locations in documents related to the order.
In a statement, National Grid said the company has "developed a work plan to remediate the identified deficiencies."
"We are on schedule with that plan and are working in coordination with local municipalities and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation where necessary to schedule and execute work," the statement reads. "We will monitor all locations periodically until the work is completed."
To be sure, the state's aging natural gas pipelines are riddled with thousands of gas leaks and some of them are potentially dangerous, according to recent reports.
A 2014 law requires the utilities to track and grade all gas leaks on a scale of 1 to 3, with 1 being most serious, and immediately repair the most hazardous.
Massachusetts utilities reported nearly 29,000 gas leaks in 2020, about 5,288 of which were classified as "Grade 1" leaks, meaning they should be repaired immediately, the latest data from DPU shows.
A majority of the leaks, or 16,790, were “Grade 3” — the lowest level in the grading system — which aren’t considered dangerous, but still contribute to the state’s greenhouse gas emissions.
Fixing gas leaks has been a priority on Beacon Hill following the 2018 Merrimack Valley gas explosions, which federal regulators attributed to missteps by Columbia Gas Co.
The incident killed a teenager, destroyed dozens of homes, and prompted the evacuations of more than 50,000 residents in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover. A state of emergency lasted more than two years.
A recent DPU study estimated that there were over 6,000 miles of aging infrastructure in Massachusetts, including materials that are vulnerable to natural gas leakage.
The leaking pipes are also costing energy consumers more money. A 2015 Harvard University study estimated the gas leaking from aging pipes and loose connections in Massachusetts is costing utilities more than $90 million a year — a cost passed on to ratepayers.
Utilities say most gas leaks are minor and pose no safety threat. Serious eruptions of gas lines, often reported by residents, are dealt with swiftly, they say.
The companies are addressing smaller leaks by replacing old iron distribution pipes with newer plastic and coated steel pipes, which are less prone to leaking.
They’ve also been replacing huge sections of main pipes that carry large amounts of natural gas around the state, upgrading safety technology and improving gas infrastructure following the Merrimack Valley gas fires and explosions.
The upgrades come with a hefty cost, with recent state estimates suggesting it will cost more than $21 billion to repair the remaining backlog of gas leaks.
But environmental groups say the state needs to move away from reliance on natural gas and other fossil fuels and toward wind, solar, geothermal and other renewable energy sources. They argue that utilities shouldn't be investing in a natural gas infrastructure that will be obsolete in coming decades.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
