METHUEN — Scheduled National Grid electric service work is planned for Tuesday, July 20, at several residential addresses in Methuen, with an inclement weather day of July 21.
Power will be interrupted for approximately four hours, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the following residential addresses: 1-51 Beverly St.; 1-7 Castle Drive; 4-17 Cottage St.; 2-18 Filbert St.; and 0, 147, 148, 150-212, and 220-298 Hampshire Road.
For more information about the service work, contact National Grid’s customer service department at 800-322-3223.
Rep. Nguyen's bill signed into law
State Rep. Tram Nguyen, D-Andover, worked with Rep. Patricia Haddad, D-Somerset, to pass a law that protects undocumented immigrants who are victims of human trafficking and other violent crimes. The law creates a clear path to getting a visa to be able to testify at a trial without the fear of deportation.
“As an attorney, I worked with many survivors of domestic violence, as well as victims of crimes, including stalking and abuse,” explains Nguyen. “Escaping this kind of violence is extremely difficult; it’s even more so when the victim is an immigrant reliant on their abuser for their legal status in this country. This is how criminals get away with keeping their victims silent and compliant: by threatening them with deportation if they speak out, or even try to protect themselves. This law will encourage victims and witnesses to report crimes and cooperate with law enforcement, who can then better investigate crimes. It will improve public safety.”
Business networking mixer planned
ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a "networking at noon" luncheon on Wednesday, July 21, from noon to 1:15 p.m. at BuenoMalo Restaurant, 93 Main St., Andover. Includes a taco bar of taco shells, proteins, toppings, chips and salsa, soft drinks, coffee and a cash bar. Cost is $20 for members and $30 for future members.
To register, visit online at merrimackvalleychamber.com under "Events."
For more information, call 978-590-2119.
Multi-cultural festival to include videotaped stories
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Cultural Council invites members of the public to share their culture and heritage and be videotaped for use during the Multi-Cultural Festival planned for September.
Bring your grandparents, aunts, uncles and yourself to Veterans Northeast Outreach Center, 10 Reed St., on Friday, July 23, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. No appointment needed. Videotaping will be brief and takes just about a minute or so.
The festival will be virtual and will feature music and dancing, stories of people's heritage and culture, and more. The event will be broadcast on HCMedia, Facebook, YouTube and other platforms, with details to be announced.
For more information, send email to mcfhaverhill2020@gmail.com.