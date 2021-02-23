METHUEN — When it came time to get extra shots into arms Tuesday, staff at Methuen Family Health Center rounded up the troops — literally.
Nine members of the National Guard's Team Echo deployed to Methuen on Tuesday for the first day of a 30-day deployment at the community health center under the direction of Master Sgt. Joseph Startup from the Air National Guard, who is supervising the group as they administer vaccines to area residents and patients of the clinic.
The military men and women are a much -needed way to allow clinic staff to use their own workers elsewhere in the community to dispense vaccines, according to Diane Martin, senior vice president and chief of pharmacy services for Greater Lawrence Family Health Center, which is the parent company of the Methuen center.
"Having the Guard here allows my team to get out in the community and increase access," Martin explained, adding that two mobile units are able to go out into neighborhoods, including in Lawrence, to meet residents where they live for doses.
During Tuesday's clinic, locals from Methuen who were wait-listed from a city-sponsored clinic at The LOOP were able to receive their first dose from National Guard members or one of the 20 staff members from the Methuen Family Health Center.
Methuen was unable to hold a third COVID-19 vaccine clinic last week due to a data error, and a limited supply of vaccine threatened the city's ability to have a clinic this week, city officials said.
Pop-up, one day clinics have also been held in Haverhill and North Andover, Martin said.
According to Rich Napolitano, senior vice president and chief strategy officer for Greater Lawrence Family Health Center, just over 7,000 total vaccine doses have been administered.
National Guard team leader Startup said his group is thrilled to be part of this goodwill vaccine mission. Team Echo has traveled the state doing COVID-19 related assistance work since December, he said, and most recently worked in nursing homes to backfill staff positions when nurses and other workers fell ill due to the coronavirus.
"We love doing it and we're happy to help," Startup said of being on the ground in Methuen. "It's our pleasure."