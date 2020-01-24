NORTH ANDOVER — Inspired by a hot topic on Beacon Hill, North Andover Finance Committee Chairwoman Sasha Weinreich has spent months trying to figure out if local officials use non-disclosure agreements in any capacity, and how much taxpayer money contributes to the binding contracts.
She recently received part of the long-sought answer and was able to abolish the practice.
Ultimately she learned from new Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues that three such agreements have been signed in the past three years.
A truthful answer about the existence of the agreements took months of repeated asking, starting at the end of July, according to emails exchanged between Weinreich and Town Counsel Suzanne Egan.
It was only after Murphy-Rodrigues started work in September that Weinreich was told North Andover did, in fact, utilize confidential agreements.
Further review led to the decision to discontinue them.
“In the past, for the protection of employees, some personnel agreements have included language regarding non-disclosure,” Murphy-Rodrigues said Friday. “This language was used in the agreements with the intent of protecting the interests of employees covered by such agreements.”
But “as a matter of principle and policy," she wrote, "The Town of North Andover will not use non-disclosure language in any personnel agreements" moving forward.
Non-disclosure agreements are defined as contracts in which a person, such as an employee, agrees to keep information confidential.
"The newly appointed Town Manager of North Andover, Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues, has been excellent to work with and incredibly transparent regarding this issue. Most recently, she and I discussed the prior use of non-disclosure agreements by the Town of North Andover, and she has pledged that non-disclosure language will no longer be used in any personnel agreements," Weinreich told The Eagle-Tribune on Friday. "As a resident of North Andover, I believe this is essential to increase fiscal transparency and protect the silencing of members of our community."
Weinreich shared news of the three existing agreements with her colleagues at a Jan. 7 Finance Committee meeting.
“Above and beyond that, because of the nature of the agreements, there’s not much information that we’re allowed at this point to discuss,” she said at the meeting. “We can think about that and then go from there.”
The quest for information started with an email in July 2019. Weinreich introduced herself to Egan, Finance Direction Lyne Savage, as well as Finance Committee Vice Chairman Edward MacMillan.
“I don’t know if you have been following the bipartisan issue of the non-disclosure agreements at the state level, however several legislators have been advocating for the ban of taxpayer funded non-disclosure agreements in the Commonwealth,” Weinreich wrote.
She mentions Sen. Diana DiZoglio’s efforts to ban the agreements in the state Senate. DiZoglio, who is known to Weinreich, expressed pride in North Andover officials' efforts to do away with the controversial contracts.
"Chairwoman Sasha Weinreich, who led the charge, is a true champion for town employees and local taxpayers," DiZoglio told The Eagle-Tribune on Friday. "Taxpayers should not foot the bill for hush agreements that silence victims and empower perpetrators."
The Senate recently passed DiZoglio's bill to ban the use of taxpayer-funded non-disclosures and release past victims from previously signed agreements. She has filed a bill to ban the practice throughout the state.
"Until then, it is up to local municipalities to decide whether or not to take action on this issue," DiZoglio said.
During Weinreich's search for information in North Andover, she argued "due to the potential associated costs to taxpayers, it is financially prudent for the Finance Committee to be made aware if these agreements are being used in North Andover and at what cost."
Weinreich in her emails made clear that although the types of agreements she inquired about often relate to sexual harassment, the Finance Committee was interested in agreements “regardless of why they are being used.”
Egan wrote to Weinreich on Aug. 1, 2019 that she has not been involved in the controversial practice.
“I have not spent any time negotiating any such agreements and the Town has not paid any funds to a third party in exchange for their promise not to disclose information or the terms of an agreement,” Egan wrote.
Weinreich was not satisfied with the answer.
She replied, “For clarification purposes, does a third party include all Town and School employees?”
Ten days of silence followed before Egan referred Weinreich to then-acting Town Manager Denise Casey.
“I find it far easier to convey information face-to-face than through a series of emails,” Casey wrote back.
She described Weinreich’s request as “multi-layered and best discussed in person.”
That meeting happened at the end of August, according to an email from Weinreich that acts as an overview of talking points.
Weinreich was told at the meeting that personnel files are not subject to public records law.
It was once again stated that, “The Town of North Andover or it’s employees have not participated in non-disclosure or similar agreements that require the silencing of facts.”
Another stretch of silence ensued. This time, a week passed before Egan wrote back to Weinreich.
“Although at the meeting I did state that I would review whether the Town has entered into non-disclosure agreements and report back to the Finance Committee, upon reflection, in my opinion, any information I have or advice I have given is protected by the attorney-client privilege and is a confidential matter that is not subject to disclosure.”