LOWELL -- In a nation marked by division and polarity, the UMass Lowell Class of 2023 was encouraged to create monuments and underline representations of hope, justice and freedom at this year’s Commencement exercises.
“Resolve to build more monuments, buildings and events, based on different values – inclusion, love, belonging and unity,” said UMass Trustee Imari K. Paris Jeffries. The executive director of Boston-based nonprofit Embrace Boston, Paris Jeffries oversaw the creation of the Bay State capital’s latest landmark, “The Embrace.”
Welcoming a record-breaking crowd to celebrate the largest and most diverse class in its history, UMass Lowell graduated more than 4,700 students Friday and Saturday, May 12 and 13 at the Tsongas Center. The Class of 2023 represents 43 states, the District of Columbia, and 104 countries.
In her remarks, Chancellor Julie Chen impressed on the graduates – once a River Hawk, always a River Hawk.
As they join decades of UMass Lowell alumni who have come before, she encouraged them to turn to one another for support.
“We are here today and every day to lift each other up and help each other see beyond the horizon,” she said.
Congratulating the graduates, friends, family and administrators gathered to relish in this shared accomplishment, Paris Jeffries concluded his speech reminding everyone of the elements necessary to nurture positive growth and accomplishment in the years to come.
He said: “Each of you has the power to create your own unique monument in this world, one that is built on a foundation of values, supported by relationships, shaped by knowledge and experiences, guided by aspirations, and defined by the legacy you leave behind.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.