Rich Padova of Andover, an instructor of history at Northern Essex Community College who also teaches in the college’s Adult Education program has just released his third book, "Concession Speech: Portraits of America’s Unsuccessful Presidential Candidates."
The book profiles 17 candidates who attempted to reach the White House, ranging from Aaron Burr to Bernie Sanders and includes Democrats, Republicans, third-party, men, women, one-time and perennial candidates.
Personal interviews with former candidates Howard Dean, Mike Dukakis and Bob Smith are also included.
The cost of the book is $20 and is available at the Andover Bookstore, 74 Main Street, Andover.
Haverhill City Hall available by appointment only
HAVERHILL — As a safety measure against the spread of COVID-19, Mayor James Fiorentini has ordered City Hall offices to be closed to walk-ins. Appointments will be required starting Dec. 2. To make an appointment, call 311 or 978-358-1311.
Visit the city's website for information about various city departments and services, including paying bills online.
As soon as the mayor and city health official feel is is safe, City Hall will re-open to walk-ins, officials said.
Rent, mortgage assistance
ANDOVER — Town officials set up a program to help residents who lost income because of the pandemic pay for housing.
The town set aside $200,000 from its CARES Act grant to provide up to $5,000 for one month’s rent or mortgage, said Assistant Town Manager Patrick Lawlor.
Residents have until Dec. 15 to apply, but “we encourage folks to get their applications in early so we have all the paperwork and documentation,” Lawlor said. It can be used for December or January rent.
Lawlor hopes residents take advantage of the program, which can be expanded if there is overwhelming demand, he said.
Lawrence winter parking ban in place
LAWRENCE — Drivers take note: Now through April 1, 2021, the city's winter alternate parking ban is in effect and on certain streets between the 12:01 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily, vehicles must be parked on one side of the street only. On the even-numbered dates of the calendar, vehicles must park on the even-numbered sides of streets, and on odd-numbered dates of the calendar, vehicles must park on odd-numbered sides of the streets. Violators will be ticketed and towed.