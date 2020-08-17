Neighbor wakes residents at Groveland house fire

GROVELAND — Local firefighters responded to a four-alarm house fire Saturday night after they were alerted by a neighbor who heard an explosion, saw a fire and ran into the home to wake the residents. Fire Chief Robert Valentine said his department responded to the call at 25 Broad St about 10:35 p.m. following a 911 call from a neighbor.
The home, a large residence constructed in the 1850s with multiple additions, made the large blaze more difficult to knock down, Valentine said in a press release. Multiple ladder trucks and engines were at the scene as part of the firefighting effort.
Firefighters had the fire under control by 12:20 a.m. Sunday and cleared the scene at 4:46 a.m. Two firefighters were taken to the hospital suffering from heat exhaustion and were treated and released, Valentine said.
The West Newbury, Newbury, Newburyport, Amesbury, Merrimac, Haverhill, Georgetown, North Andover, Lawrence, Newton, N.H., and Topsfield fire departments provided mutual aid and station coverage during the blaze.
Valentine said the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Investigation Unit of the Massachusetts Fire Marshal’s Office and Chief Larry Fisher from the Merrimac Fire Department.
“Because of the additions to the home and the voids in the way the residence was constructed, it was difficult to get to the fire,” Valentine said. “The teamwork and mutual aid system worked perfectly in getting this blaze knocked down, and everyone did an outstanding job.”