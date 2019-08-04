NORTH ANDOVER — The dozens of residents who attended a recent Planning Board meeting had a message: Building 250 apartments in the High Street area will bring too much traffic to their already congested neighborhoods.
AvalonBay Communities, the developer, plans to construct the apartments in two buildings on a site between High Street and the Sutton Pond Condominiums.
Vinod Kalikiri, a traffic engineer hired by Avalon, said he did a "pretty substantial traffic review" of the section of High Street. During the morning peak period, 7 to 8 a.m., 425 vehicles traveled on the street, he said.
From 5 to 6 p.m., the afternoon peak period, 518 vehicles were on High Street on average, according to Kalikiri. When the apartments are completed and occupied, those numbers are likely to increase by 84 and 107, respectively, he said.
When Kalikiri indicated this would not be a huge impact on traffic, the neighbors who packed the Senior Center murmured in disbelief.
Stephen Whitney, of 30 Elm St., said 250 apartments will add more than 84 vehicles to the morning rush hour.
"It's a recipe for disaster," Heather Norwood-Cole, of 73 Water St., said of the plan. Norwood-Cole, former owner of Mal's Barbershop on Main Street, said it's already difficult to find a parking space in the area.
"This seems like a really bad location for the apartments," said Donald Romano, of 18 Buckingham Road – which he acknowledged is not in the immediate vicinity of the proposed site of the apartments. Romano pointed out that North Andover is experiencing a lot of population growth.
Princeton Properties is building 192 apartments at 1210 Osgood St., which used to the the location of the Forgetta farm. When Amazon's distribution center at 1600 Osgood St., the former site of Western Electric, then AT&T and finally Lucent Technologies, is completed, that will add traffic to the town, Romano said.
"We have a laundry list," said Jonathan Finnimore, of 90 High St., whose property is adjacent to the proposed site of the apartments. "Traffic is just one concern."
Kalikiri recommended several improvements to High Street's intersections, including signals.
"Please do it without a rotary," Finnimore said, drawing some laughs from the crowd.
The Planning Board continued the hearing until Aug. 20. Chairman Eitan Goldberg asked board members to offer their comments on AvalonBay's plan.
Kate Bargnesi said she is concerned about the apartments' closeness to High Street.
"You haven't told us why you have laid it out as you have," veteran Planning Board member John Simons told David Gillespie, senior vice president of AvalonBay.
Goldberg said North Andover has "an extreme shortage of housing" – but he told Gillespie the project needs to be "scaled way down."
Peter Boynton said the plan puts the apartments "right up against the (High Street) neighborhood."
Barbara Suhr, a resident of the Sutton Pond Condominiums, urged Gillespie not to place the apartments too close to her neighborhood.