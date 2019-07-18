NORTH ANDOVER — Residents of High Street and the surrounding area continued to voice opposition to AvalonBay's plan to build 250 apartments this week.
They told the planning board the apartments will reduce the values of their homes, bring more congestion to an already crowded neighborhood and increase the demand on schools and other services provided by the town.
David Gillespie, senior vice president for AvalonBay, estimated the two five-story buildings housing the apartments will provide the town with $889,600 per year in real estate taxes. When the impact on schools and public safety is subtracted, the town will still reap a net benefit of $486,700, he said.
Sally Finnimore of 90 High St., who circulated a petition against the project that she said now has more than 1,290 signatures, predicted the value of her home will decline by $100,000 if the apartments are built and occupied.
Finnimore's property abuts the 9.4-acre lot where AvalonBay wants to build the apartments. The lot is also adjacent to the property of Betsy Cote of 116 High St.
She read a letter to the Planning Board that asserted the project is "encroaching on a small residential neighborhood."
"We don't want an eyesore," she said. Her 50 or so fellow neighbors applauded.
"I'm not going to have any more privacy," she added.
She urged planning board members to "take a walk" on the proposed site. They will learn that much of the area is wetland, she said.
Gillespie estimated 411 people will live in the apartments if and when they are built. Between 41 and 47 of them will likely be school-age children, he said. That could require the town to hire a couple of teachers, he added.
James Mealey, assistant superintendent of schools for administration and finance, said AvalonBay's analysis is probably correct, but he warned, "We don't have much room in our schools."
"Our schools are packed," said Timothy Seibert of 40 West Bradstreet Road.
Selectman Phil DeCologero asked the planning board to consider the fiscal impact of adding students to the school system. He also noted that when a new student enrolls, he or she often has a lot of "catching up" to do – and this puts more stress on teachers.
Planning board Chairman Eitan Goldberg said the panel "will have a thorough discussion" before voting on whether to issue a special permit to AvalonBay. The hearing on the project was continued until July 30, at which time traffic impact will be discussed.
The board scheduled a site visit for July 25 at 6:30 p.m. The public will be permitted to attend the site visit but the board will merely observe and not discuss the project at that time, Goldberg said.