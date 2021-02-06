SALEM, N.H. – Firefighters are thanking neighbors on Lou-Al Lane who helped someone trapped in a house fire Friday morning.
A post on the Fire Department’s Facebook page said a call came in about 9:37 a.m., while all units were working at two other simultaneous incidents in the southern end of Salem.
Responders freed up from the other calls were told someone was trapped at the Lou-Al Lane address.
The department posted that Salem Deputy Fire Chief Brian Murray arrived to Lou-Al Lane at 9:45 a.m., where he reported a large fire coming from the second floor windows of a house.
The occupant had just gotten out with the assistance of a neighbor, firefighters said.
Advanced life support medical care was provided to the fire victim before they were transported to Parkland Medical Center with serious burns and smoke inhalation, according to officials.
The patient was later brought to Massachusetts General Hospital, in Boston.
Windham and Pelham firefighters were later called to the scene for additional help, and a Hampstead engine was called for additional coverage of Salem stations.
Salem firefighters were assisted by a Derry fire engine and ambulance, as well as a Methuen fire ladder, the Facebook post said. Engines from Windham, Pelham and Methuen covered Salem stations along with off-duty Salem firefighters.
Salem’s Fire Prevention Division continued to investigate the fire Saturday. Officials said at the time it was not considered suspicious.