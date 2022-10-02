LAWRENCE – Neighbors In Need held a community-wide diaper drive on Wednesday during National Diaper Need Awareness Week.
The diaper drive took place from 3 to 7 p.m. in the parking lot of 60 Island Street, in Lawrence.
All size diapers, infant wipes and rash creams were collected.
State Reps. Christina Minicucci and Tram Nguyen read Governor Charlie Baker’s National Diaper Need Awareness Week proclamation and offered brief remarks, as did state Reps Frank Moran and Lenny Mirra, of Georgetown.
One in three U.S. families struggles to provide enough diapers for their baby. An often-hidden consequence of poverty, diaper need harms the physical, mental, and economic well-being of children and families, according to Neighbors in Need.
