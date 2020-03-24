METHUEN — It’s known around Nevins Family Services that CEO Joyce Shannon, 66, has a “really bad case of asthma.”
That’s why all eyes turned to her when the new coronavirus appeared in the Merrimack Valley.
During a conversation she won’t soon forget, Shannon said she was told by an on-site doctor that contracting the catchy respiratory illness would kill her.
“He told me, ‘We have to get you out of here,’” she recounted Monday from her home nearby in Methuen.
A registered nurse for her entire adult life, Shannon prides herself on being involved day to day with the nearly 130 residents at Nevins. Many of them live there long-term. Fewer stay for rehabilitation after being in the hospital.
Shannon estimated 270 essential workers, from healthcare providers to housekeepers, make the operation run. Some are out of work because of their own health issues that put them at serious risk during the pandemic.
“Managing from afar is just not my style,” she said. “It’s really hard for a lot of us. I can’t say enough about the people on the front lines every day. I feel like I have abandoned them.”
She’s not alone in feeling helpless. Coronavirus has forced facilities like Nevins to protect the vulnerable elderly population by shutting out all visitors.
For Molly Manuel, 23, it means not knowing when she can deliver a cup of coffee and doughnut to her grandmother, Eileen Dowd, 95. She said it’s ordinary for at least one member of her big family to stop into Nevins every day.
Thanks to four new iPads bought by Nevins staff, Dowd’s family has been able to chat with her often through the FaceTime application.
But the family coordinated a visit from afar that meant even more.
“We were able to drive up and wave to her,” Manuel said. “She was in the window and smiling at us, so happy.”
Dowd suffers from memory loss, which complicates things.
“We had to remind her why we couldn’t go in,” Manuel said. “She forgets what’s going on.”
Maintaining a sense of normalcy during unprecedented global changes has not been easy, according to Shannon.
“We had to try to come up with ways people can connect with the normal activities, because there is nothing normal about this,” she said.
Hallway bingo has been a hit. Residents play from chairs in the entryway to their rooms. Everyone faces the hallway with their colored ink daubers and bingo cards. Numbers are announced over the intercom.
Nursing assists with new blow dryers, curlers and nail polish are running a makeshift salon. Room by room, they spend time making anyone who wants feel especially done-up.
Shannon has only seen photos of the smiles that has brought to residents.
She has stayed busy at home scrounging for medical masks for her staff. So far, her dentist has donated some from his temporarily closed office. It was like discovering gold, she said.
“I’m using Amazon to order one box of masks at a time. And they’ll be delivered in April or May. That’s all you can do,” she said. “That is the hardest part; knowing that no one in health care has the access they need to the equipment that protects everyone.”
She went on, “how our healthcare workers are going to manage through this ... I can’t imagine. I just don’t know. But we're doing the best we can."