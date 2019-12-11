Nevins Farm ends year with hopes of finding proper homes for rescued animals

North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to clearing skies this afternoon along with some sunshine. Colder. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.