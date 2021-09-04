METHUEN — Thirty-three purebred Persian cats are up for adoption after living in cluttered and crowded conditions at a home in western Massachusetts, staff at Nevins Farm said this week.
Nevins took custody of the animals after MSCPA Law Enforcement assisted with the surrender from the home. The owner will not face charges, according to MSPCA spokesman Rob Halpin. The owner’s identity and city of residence is not being released.
“This is a situation where the cats’ primary caregiver passed away, leaving this gentleman to provide for them on his own,” Tom Grenham, director of the MSPCA’s law enforcement division, said in a statement. “He quickly realized he could not meet their needs and agreed to surrender the cats to our adoption center.”
The cats, which range in age from 5 to 12 years old, were matted and dirty due to their living conditions, and required veterinary care and treatment for upper respiratory infections and dental disease, Halpin said. Many are still undergoing treatment and receiving major dental work.
Over the last week and a half, staff at Nevins Farm shaved off the cats’ coats so that they will grow back the glossy coats for which Persian cats are known, according to Halpin.
According to Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs, many of the cats rescued were previously show cats, with several imported from Italy. Known for their long hair, round face and short muzzle, Persian cats were ranked 2021’s fourth most popular breed in the world by the Cat Fancier’s Association.
As cats are healthy enough to be adopted, profiles will be added to the Nevins website at mspca.org/nevinsadopt. Applications must be filled out in order to meet the cats and there is an adoption fee of $200 per adult cat and $100 per senior cat age 12 and up.