METHUEN — Adoption fees for rabbits and guinea pigs will be waived at the MSPCA at Nevins Farm this weekend as part of the MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter “Home for the Holidays” adopt-a-thon.
The adoption event, to be held Dec. 17 and 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., follows a historic surge of small animal surrenders that have pushed local shelters to capacity.
The MSPCA is dealing with two large intakes, including 15 parakeets, 12 guinea pigs, six rats and three rabbits from one home, on top of 16 rabbits surrendered from another.
There’s a total of 130 guinea pigs and rabbits in need of homes at MSPCA centers, a 66% increase over December 2021.
At Nevins, a total of 24 guinea pigs and 15 rabbits are available for adoption. Workers say there are as many rabbits and guinea pigs that need homes as there are dogs and cats at the adoption center.
Bryn Rogers, assistant director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA-Angell, said the influx is “a perfect storm.”
Staff at the MSPCA centers are already pushed to the brink, handling a large dog population.
Nevins is also housing 18 horses after a surrender from a property in Alford.
“We’re getting a high number of surrenders at a time of year when adoptions tend to slow down,” said Rogers.
Also, “We really need adopters to step forward and give these small guys a loving home for the holidays to ensure that we’re able to continue helping animals who need us.”
While the fees are waived, the MSPCA’s normal screening process will remain in place.
Those looking to add a small pet to their family can visit mspca.org/feewaived or neas.org/feewaived to register for the event and check out animals available to adopt.
More information about the event is at mspca.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.