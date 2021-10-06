METHUEN — Forgetful bibliophiles rejoice: The Nevins Memorial Library has officially gone fine free.
As the library at 305 Broadway resumes its normal hours of 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, it has done away with existing late fees patrons already have accrued. Money is still owed, however, for lost or damaged books.
A new offering at Nevins is automatic renewals, where three days prior to an item being due, the library’s computer system automatically attempts to renew a patron’s items. Items that have already been renewed twice or those on a waiting list will not be renewed. The system will send patrons an email when items have been successfully or unsuccessfully renewed.
Curbside service remains at Nevins for patrons still hesitant about returning in-person to the library. To arrange for pick-up of items, call 978-686-4080 and choose option 2 to set up an appointment.
More information about the new library offerings is available at nevinslibrary.org.