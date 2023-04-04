METHUEN — Immigration is a local and national issue that dominates headlines.
But it takes time to find concrete information that puts this topic in perspective, so it’s fortunate that Nevins Library is partnering with the Massachusetts Immigration and Refugee Advocacy Coalition and the Reading Public Library to present a three-part virtual program on immigration.
These will begin Monday, April 10, with a session on “The ABCs of Immigration,” which will be followed by “Rights and Benefits for Immigrants” on Monday, April 24, and “Immigration Policy Updates and the Work Ahead.”
All sessions begin at 7 p.m., and those interested can register at the Nevins Library website.
The sessions will be presented by Jessica Chicco, director of the New Americans Initiative at MIRA, who said the presentations are adapted from a longer training program that she presents about 40 times a year to public service providers in clinical and other settings.
“This is not meant to provide guidance to people in their own immigration cases,” Chicco said. “This is meant to provide an overview of the complete world of immigration law and policy.”
She said that the sessions will feature presentations in a webinar format, with time for questions at the end, and the first session will describe “the variety of different statuses and avenues that people have to seek status and protection” in the United States.
“The second is rights and benefits,” Chicco said. “We don’t go into the nitty gritty of, if you have that status you have this benefit. We focus big picture on the fact that access to public benefits is quite limited, and on the rights individuals may have at work and in educational settings to interpretation and translation.”
The third session will provide policy updates, which are constantly changing, depending on what’s happening at any given moment.
Chicco said the third session will also discuss specific groups of immigrants that may be in the news, such as individuals who qualify for DACA, or Deferred Action for Children Arrivals, or people who have been evacuated from Afghanistan or Ukraine.
MIRA was founded in 1987 as a policy and advocacy organization, and Chicco said those endeavors remain its focus, but the organization has added educational programs in response to growing demand.
“There is a lot of demand for information,” Chicco said. “We started our four part training series two or three years ago because we were getting so many demands for it.”
MIRA also increasingly offers classes on citizenship, which are attended by about 300 people a year, and English as a Second Language, along with educational programs on domestic violence.
“There’s a broad variety of folks that reach out to us for information,” Chicco said.
