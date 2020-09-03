NORTH ANDOVER — Three new members have been appointed to the town Finance Committee — a town body tasked with making recommendations on the annual budget and any other finance-related warrant articles at Town Meeting.
Town Moderator Mark DiSalvo announced he has appointed Regina Kean, Denevan O’Connell, and Dustin Silk to the committee for three-year terms.
"This group of financial and business professionals possess the analytical skills so vitally necessary in these parlous times of fiscal and public health uncertainty," DiSalvo said.
Because of COVID-19, DiSalvo said the town may be exposed to significant municipal financial risk over the next few years and that he was looking to appoint people who had a mix of fresh perspective and institutional knowledge "with the required technical and financial expertise." The members will work with town employees and members of the public to gather information and formulate recommendations.
“The Finance Committee may be generally unknown and unheralded, but it is significantly consequential," DiSalvo said. "As I have repeatedly stated, it is central to the best practice review, operation, and fiscal integrity of our community."
Veteran member Thomas Ringler is also staying on, filling the unexpired term of departing member Tim Tschirhart. Also retiring from the committee are members Divya Bhatnagar and Charles Trafton.
"I am particularly pleased veteran member Thomas Ringler, having completed his most recent three-year term, has accepted my invitation to extend his service another year to keep his institutional knowledge within the FinCom," DiSalvo said.
Appointments to the nine-member committee are for staggered three-year terms.
An outdoor physically distanced swearing-in of the Finance Committee is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 5 p.m. in front of Town Hall.
The new appointees
Kean is a management consulting executive who has worked at the global consulting firm Accenture for more than 20 years. Heavily involved in the community, she most recently served as a Select Board member, is a previous Planning Board member and is a longtime school volunteer.
O’Connell is a public affairs professional with policy and financial analysis experiences. He is director of state and local government relations for Walgreens and previously served as director of legislative affairs for Rhode Island Governor Lincoln Almond. He most recently served as chair of the Community Preservation Committee and member of the Town Manager Search Committee.
Silk is a business operations analyst for the North American consulting business unit of Oracle. He is experienced in financial analysis/reporting, business strategy, revenue/expense forecasting, organization, and cross-functional team management.
"All members of the FinCom have earned my gratitude for their volunteer service," DiSalvo said. "They have contributed to a dynamic change in how the FinCom operates, with an emphasis on policy resulting in a generational influence on town finances. We all should appreciate these members and their colleagues, both those currently serving and retired."